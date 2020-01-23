Vanguard Investments Canada Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Kathy Bock, Principal and Head, Americas, Vanguard Investments Canada, joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, ETFs and Structured Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF (VGAB). Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of The Vanguard Group, Inc. and manages over $24 billion in assets. VGAB commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on January 23, 2020.

