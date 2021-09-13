Mutual funds offer active global bond and active global equity mandates

Both funds feature global diversification and disciplined active management

Global Credit Bond Fund is the first active fixed income fund for Vanguard in Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the launch of two new low-cost, globally diversified and actively managed mutual funds: Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund and Vanguard Global Equity Fund. These mutual funds feature global investment strategies that seek to drive long-term value and complement the firm's current line-up of 37 ETFs and four mutual funds.

"Within an uncertain investing climate, Canadian investors and their advisors are looking for quality, long-term and high-performing investment products, at a low-cost," said Kathy Bock, Managing Director and Head, Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. "These mutual funds provide that and reflect our deep 45-year history in active management with proven portfolio manager expertise that can help investors achieve success."

Globally, The Vanguard Group, Inc. manages over USD $8.1 trillion in assets and is one of the world's largest active managers with USD $1.7 trillion in global actively managed assets under management.

"Since introducing our mutual funds three years ago, Canadians have embraced our differentiated approach to active management, providing investors with access to skilled global investment managers with a long-term view," said Tim Huver, Head of Intermediary Sales, Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. "These two global funds can act as a core holiding or complement to an investor's equity or fixed income portfolios."

Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund – seeks to provide a moderate and sustainable level of current income by investing primarily in non-government fixed income securities of issuers located anywhere in the world. The fund will have a management fee of 0.40%.

The fund will be sub-advised by The Vanguard' Group Inc.'s Fixed Income Group, a global team of more than 185 tenured and dedicated professionals overseeing USD $2.1 trillion in total assets. For 40 years, Vanguard Fixed Income Group has been distinguished in the industry by its deep investment capabilities, disciplined security selection process, rigorous risk management techniques and strong long-term performance.

Vanguard Global Equity Fund – seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies located anywhere around the world.

This fund will be sub-advised by Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited and Marathon Asset Management Limited. These sub-advisors have worked with Vanguard for decades and collectively manage over USD $500 billion in assets under management. The maximum management fee for the fund will be 0.55%.

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $62 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $43 billion in assets (as of July 31, 2021) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $8.1 trillion (CAD $10.1 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2 trillion (CAD $2.5 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of July 31, 2021). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 418 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

