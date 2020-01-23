Vanguard Introduces New 'Single Ticket' Global Bond Index ETF

ETF is made up of two existing low-cost underlying Vanguard aggregate bond index ETFs and features a management fee of 0.30%

Offers broad diversification and high-quality investment grade bonds within a universe of over 15,000 fixed income securities

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the listing of a new single-ticket and low-cost global fixed income ETF, made up of two existing underlying Vanguard aggregate bond ETFs. The Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) began trading on the TSX today.

"Canadian investors and advisors are increasingly going global for simple, low-cost and well-diversified fixed income solutions," said Kathy Bock, Managing Director and Head, Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. "We are pleased to serve those needs with a single ticket fixed income ETF that is broadly diversified and is unique in its category."

Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) -TSX:VGAB – The Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged) seeks to track the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Float Adjusted Composite Index (CAD-hedged). It invests directly or indirectly primarily in a wide spectrum of the global investment grade fixed income markets, and uses derivative instruments to seek to hedge the foreign currency exposure of the securities included in the index to the Canadian dollar.

The ETF is composed of two underlying Vanguard low-cost aggregate bond ETFs, the Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)TSX:VBU, and the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)TSX:VBG.

"Two of the largest trends in the Canadian ETF space are high-quality fixed income portfolios and single ticket solutions. This ETF offers advisors and investors both, with sound portfolio construction, ease of use and a low cost," said Scott Johnston, Head of Product, Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. "Canadians can access a broad global universe of over 15,000 fixed income securities in one fund, with diversification across different countries, issuers and term structures, overseen by Vanguard's disciplined global fixed income investment teams."

The Vanguard Group Inc., is one of the world's largest fixed income managers with over $1 trillion (USD) in global assets and this new ETF will be subadvised by Vanguard's deeply experienced Fixed Income Group.

"In today's low-yield environment, cost matters more than ever. This is particularly true of bonds, where below-average yields mean that cost is making up an increasingly larger share of investor returns. A well-diversified and low-cost global fixed income solution can help limit home bias and give investors the best chance for investment success," Johnston added.

The ETF brings the total number of Vanguard ETFs in Canada to 40, with $25 billion (CAD) in ETF assets under management.

New Vanguard ETF:

ETF TSX Symbol Management Fee1 Vanguard Global

Aggregate Bond Index

ETF (CAD-hedged) VGAB 0.30%



1The management fee is equal to the fee paid by the Vanguard ETF to Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and does not include applicable taxes or other fees and expenses of the Vanguard ETF. For any Vanguard ETF which invests in underlying Vanguard fund(s), there shall be no duplication of management fees chargeable in connection with the Vanguard ETF and its investment in the Vanguard fund(s).

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $41 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs, Canadian institutional products and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $25 billion in assets (as of December 31, 2019) with 40 Canadian ETFs, four mutual funds, 12 target retirement funds and eight pooled funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $6 trillion (CAD $7.9 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $1.1 trillion (CAD $1.4 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of November 30, 2019). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 423 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguardcanada.ca.

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

For further information: Matt Gierasimczuk, Vanguard Canada Public Relations, Phone: 416-263-7087, [email protected]