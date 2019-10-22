Vancouver, livin' the Dreamliner this summer with WestJet

Travellers on the West Coast and across the Atlantic get daily 787 service

CALGARY, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced daily 787 Dreamliner service between Vancouver and London, Gatwick giving the airline's guests on the West Coast and across the Atlantic the opportunity to experience WestJet's new Business, Premium and Economy cabins. Service starts April 26, 2020.

"As we receive our next 787 Dreamliner deliveries, we're thrilled to offer our business and leisure travellers this same convenient daily flight but on our newest, state-of-the-art aircraft," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "By increasing capacity by over forty per cent between Vancouver and London, Gatwick guests can enjoy a superior travel experience featuring our award-winning service on either side of the Atlantic."

"We are very excited that WestJet is bringing the game-changing 787 Dreamliner aircraft to YVR in 2020," said Craig Richmond, President & CEO, Vancouver Airport Authority. "We have enjoyed a great relationship with WestJet since they first started operations at YVR in 1996 and now, with the introduction of the 787 and moving to daily London-Gatwick service, I have no doubt we have a lot to look forward to. The aircraft will not only provide a great experience for guests but will further establish YVR as a world-class hub and a key WestJet partner."

The WestJet Dreamliner features 320 seats in three cabins: Business, Premium and Economy, all of which contain a high-level of comfort and WestJet's award-winning guest service. The Dreamliner's Business cabin features all-aisle-access, lie-flat seats with on-demand dining and entertainment. The upscale Premium cabin is the ideal combination of comfort, value and guest service including a separate cabin, elevated meal service and signature welcome perks featuring champagne and an amenity case. WestJet's improved Economy cabin features on-demand inflight entertainment, blankets and pillows and complimentary food and beverages with a select number of extra legroom seats available for purchase.

Today the airline also announced its transatlantic Dreamliner service between Paris and Calgary resumes March 12, 2020 and daily 787 service between Toronto and London, Gatwick will operate year-round. Domestically guests will benefit from year-round daily Dreamliner service between Calgary and Toronto, while service between Calgary and Dublin on the Dreamliner will remain three-times weekly in peak season.

This summer WestJet will operate 28 weekly flights to London Gatwick from Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and Halifax.

Details of WestJet's 787 summer service between Vancouver and London, Gatwick:

Route Frequency Departing Arriving Effective Vancouver,

London- Gatwick Daily 5:25 p.m 10:30 a.m. (+1) April 26, 2020 London, Gatwick-

Vancouver Daily 10:55 a.m 12:27 p.m April 27, 2020

For more information on new routes and increased frequencies in WestJet's 787-9 summer schedule, please visit westjet.com/flight-schedules-new.

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airlines, WestJet Encore and WestJet Link, we offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

