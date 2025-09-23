Vancouver Aquarium Observes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Through Unique Programming

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - For the fifth year running, the Vancouver Aquarium is observing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Tuesday, September 30 through a series of unique programming. Guests will be able to sample traditional Bannock, hear from a residential school survivor, hear a children's story and more.

"This programming is designed as a chance for guests visiting the Aquarium to learn and experience the history and culture of local Indigenous storytellers and artists. We hope this programming is enlightening and inspiring for all who participate," said Senior Manager of Education, Danika Strecko.

The following is the day's program at the Vancouver Aquarium on September 30, 2025.

10:30 AM - Welcome Ceremony: Tsatsu Staqayu, The Coastal Wolfpack, will lead a drumming ceremony to open the day, followed by a moment of silence for reflection.

- Tsatsu Staqayu, The Coastal Wolfpack, will lead a drumming ceremony to open the day, followed by a moment of silence for reflection. 11:30 AM - Storytelling & Craft Session: Squamish Nation author Lisa Lewis will read a children's story in Underwater Steller's Bay, followed by a craft activity connecting to Indigenous traditions.

- Squamish Nation author will read a children's story in Underwater Steller's Bay, followed by a craft activity connecting to Indigenous traditions. 11:30 AM - Tastes of Tradition: Enjoy traditional Indigenous Bannock, prepared by Stephanie Watts outside the Courtyard Café, while supplies last.

- Enjoy traditional Indigenous Bannock, prepared by outside the Courtyard Café, while supplies last. 1:00 PM - Storytelling & Craft Session (Second Session): Lisa Lewis will offer a second storytelling and craft session in Underwater Steller's Bay.

- will offer a second storytelling and craft session in Underwater Steller's Bay. 2:00 PM - Reflections Beneath the Waves: Hear from Squamish Nation elder and residential school survivor Bob Baker as he shares his story in Underwater Steller's Bay.

