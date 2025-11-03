Vancouver Aquarium Announces The Return of Scuba Claus for Holiday Splash 2025

"The holiday season is always a festive fun celebration at the Aquarium. We are delighted to bring back the family favourites, such as Scuba Claus and Jelly Snow Globe," said Vancouver Aquarium VP and Executive Director, Clint Wright.

"For 95 years, the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau has been helping families experience the true spirit of the holidays through the generosity of our community," says Chris Bayliss, Executive Director of the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

"The ongoing support from partners like the Vancouver Aquarium continues to make a meaningful difference. Their annual toy drive brings our community together and ensures that children and families across the region can share in the joy of the season."

Experience the magic of the season like never before at Holiday Splash! The Vancouver Aquarium transforms into an enchanting winter wonderland beneath the waves, nestled in the heart of Stanley Park. Immerse yourself in the glow of over 1 million twinkling lights and festive decor that fill every corner of Canada's largest aquarium. Capture unforgettable moments with family at our Jelly Snow Globe, a picture-perfect backdrop for your next holiday card. And for a limited time, guests can watch in wonder as Scuba Claus makes a magical splash surrounded by adorable aquatic animals three times daily, spreading Fishmas spirit during three daily dive shows. Don't miss the excitement of our newest 4-D experience, Penguins 4-D.

A Holiday gift for Gold and Platinum Aquarium members, comes early as they will be offered a "Bring A Friend for Free" opportunity from November 12 to 23.

The Vancouver Aquarium is hosting Breakfast with Santa on November 30, December 7, 14, 21, 22, and 23 with 10 am or 12:30 pm options.

Breakfast with Santa is an enchanting opportunity to not only indulge in a feast of festive food favourites but also, Santa himself will make a special appearance, granting holiday wishes before diving with the fishes! Afterward, explore Canada's largest aquarium and soak up more holiday magic with your family during Holiday Splash, where the wonders of the sea meet festive cheer!

Breakfast with Santa tickets are limited, so don't wait – reserve your table today. Holiday Splash starts on November 12, so plan your visit today at www.vanaqua.org/holidaysplash.

Media visits encouraged on the first day of Holiday Splash.

Photos attached.

About Vancouver Aquarium

Since opening in 1956, the Vancouver Aquarium has connected more than 40 million people from around the world to our oceans and inspired them to take action to address key threats. Located in Stanley Park, the Vancouver Aquarium is home to hundreds of incredible species. The Vancouver Aquarium is a fully accredited member of Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA), and Humane Conservation Certified by American Humane.

About Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Internationally renowned for its groundbreaking stranded marine mammal medical program, the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society (VAMMR) responds to over 300 marine mammal emergencies annually and runs Canada's only dedicated marine mammal hospital facility. Over the 60 years in operation, VAMMR has successfully rescued and rehabilitated over 3000 marine mammals.

About Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau

The Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, which was established in 1930, serves as a centralized year-round warehouse for toys and gifts to be gathered, sorted, and shipped to up local Christmas Bureaus and many other community agencies that offer holiday giving programs. By way of this specialized network, the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau (LMCB) distributes approx. 100,000 toys to Vancouver, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley children and has recently added agencies on Vancouver Island and in the interior of BC to its network. In addition to the regional work, the LMCB also serves as the Christmas Bureau for Vancouver residents.

