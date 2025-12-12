VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society (VAMMR) working with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) have successfully freed a female Steller sea lion from a severe neck entanglement near Cowichan Bay. The complex, weeks-long rescue effort was supported by the Cowichan Tribes, coastal observers, and a highly engaged online community.

Steller sea lion rescued from life-threatening entanglement in Cowichan Bay, B.C. (CNW Group/Vancouver Aquarium) Steller sea lion rescued from life-threatening entanglement in Cowichan Bay, B.C. (CNW Group/Vancouver Aquarium)

The sea lion, later named Stl'eluqum by the Cowichan Tribes, was first sighted on November 7 and reported to VAMMR shortly after. Stl'eluqum means "fierce" or "exceptional" in Hul'q'umi'num', the language of the Cowichan Peoples. She was observed intermittently throughout November and early December. A thick polypropylene rope wrapped around her neck was causing rapidly worsening injuries, making the rescue increasingly urgent.

Steller sea lions are listed as a species of Special Concern under the Species at Risk Act (SARA).

Challenging weather, limited daylight, and her infrequent pattern of hauling out hampered safe response opportunities. Throughout this period, VAMMR and DFO deployed vessels, drones, and shoreline observers. The Cowichan Tribes' Marine Monitoring Team provided essential support, along with Cowichan Bay residents and members of the Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings Facebook group who continued to share updates and report sightings.

On December 9, VAMMR and DFO conducted a full-day search, surveying the region by water and drone. A fortuitous sighting from the Cowichan Tribes late in the day allowed responders to return for one last attempt. The team safely sedated the sea lion and, once they began removing the rope, discovered it had been wrapped around her neck four times. After the debris was removed, the sedative was reversed and the animal swam away.

"We cover the entire B.C. coastline with a very small team, so we rely heavily on the public to report animals in distress. The Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings Facebook group and its 60,000 members were instrumental in providing sightings. It shows how valuable social media can be as a tool for wildlife conservation, and it directly contributed to saving this sea lion's life," said Kendra Luckow, RVT, VAMMR Social Media Specialist.

With the holiday season underway, VAMMR reminds the public that increased waste can lead to more marine debris. Entanglement in ropes, plastics, and other discarded materials continues to be a major threat to marine mammals along the B.C. coast, and preventing debris from entering the ocean is essential to reducing these incidents.

"These are large, wild animals, and the risks involved in disentanglement trips can be significant for both the responders and the sea lion," said Dr. Martin Haulena, Executive Director and Head Veterinarian of VAMMR. "Most of these cases are caused by marine debris and, if nothing is done, the outcome is usually fatal. In this case the rope was cutting deeper by the day and removing it was critical to this animal's survival."

Members of the public who see a marine mammal in distress can report it to Fisheries and Oceans Canada at 1-800-465-4336 or to the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society at 604-258-SEAL (7325). Donations directly support rescue operations and the veterinary care needed to rehabilitate marine mammals in distress. To support this work, visit vammr.org .

Photos and Videos can be found here .

About Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society ("VAMMR") runs Canada's only dedicated marine mammal rescue facility. Each year the team responds to over 300 marine animal emergencies, including the rescue and rehabilitation of sick, injured, or orphaned animals and the disentanglement of sea lions trapped by marine debris. Hundreds of marine mammals (from seals, sea lions, and sea otters to small cetaceans) have been given a second chance at life thanks to VAMMR.

VAMMR is an independent registered charity proud to be working in partnership with the Vancouver Aquarium. Donations will go directly to VAMMR and help rescue, rehabilitate, and release marine mammals in distress. You can provide your support by donating today at www.vammr.org .

About the VAMMR Disentanglement Program

Along the B.C. coast, it is estimated that more than 400 sea lions are currently entangled in discarded rope, nets, packing bands, and monofilament line. Without intervention, these materials can cause severe injuries that often lead to a prolonged and painful death.

Over the past two decades, the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society has played a leading role in developing a specialized technique to safely disentangle sea lions. The method uses a dart-delivered immobilization drug combination that allows trained responders to safely approach the animal and remove the debris.

Dr. Martin Haulena, VAMMR's Executive Director and Head Veterinarian, is the only professionally trained veterinarian in Canada--and one of only a few worldwide--qualified to perform this precise procedure. Many disentanglements take place in the water, with responders working from a boat alongside the floating animal. Each mission requires specialized equipment, expert staff, and vessel and drone support from Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

SOURCE Vancouver Aquarium

Todd Hauptman, Communications Manager, [email protected] / 604-376-2252