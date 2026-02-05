VANCOUVER, BC , Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Vancouver Aquarium is excited to launch a new temporary exhibit featuring real life dragons in the wild. The exhibit launches on Saturday, February 7 featuring animals such as the gila monster and bearded dragon. Dragons is Vancouver Aquarium's next marquee exhibit that will merge myth and reality to showcase the astonishing "dragons" of the natural world.

Vancouver Aquarium Launches NEW Temporary Exhibit, Dragons (CNW Group/Vancouver Aquarium) Vancouver Aquarium Launches NEW Temporary Exhibit, Dragons (CNW Group/Vancouver Aquarium) Vancouver Aquarium Launches NEW Temporary Exhibit, Dragons (CNW Group/Vancouver Aquarium)

"While many are curious and intrigued by mythical dragons, this exhibit showcases real life dragons of the natural world," said Director of Animal Care, Mackenzie Neale. "This exhibit allows guests to engage with creatures and interactive displays along with hands-on learning."

This exhibition features various sculptures that people can touch and interact with. Each animal featured in Dragons has a fully scaled replica that visually impaired guests can touch so they can understand the size and scale of animals. Daily interactive animal presentations will be taking place at 11 am, 12:30 pm and 2 pm.

Get ready to enter the realm of Dragons, a new limited-time experience where myth and reality collide. Dragons invites families to meet the real creatures behind legendary tales, make daring hands-on discoveries, and soar into new epic adventures.

"Where reality meets legend--discover how real animals have inspired the myths of dragons and let touch, texture, and imagination bring these legends to life," said Joaquin Marquez, Little Ray's Nature Centre Exhibit Lead.

Plan your visit today at vanaqua.org.

About Vancouver Aquarium

Since opening in 1956, the Vancouver Aquarium has connected more than 50 million people from around the world to our oceans and inspired them to take action to address key threats. Located in Stanley Park, the Vancouver Aquarium is home to hundreds of incredible species. The Vancouver Aquarium is a fully accredited member of Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA), and is Humane Conservation Certified by American Humane.

About Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society ("VAMMR") runs Canada's only dedicated marine mammal rescue facility. Each year the team responds to over 300 marine animal emergencies, including the rescue and rehabilitation of sick, injured, or orphaned animals and the disentanglement of sea lions trapped by marine debris. Hundreds of marine mammals (from seals, sea lions, and sea otters to small cetaceans) have been given a second chance at life thanks to VAMMR.

VAMMR is an independent registered charity proud to be working in partnership with the Vancouver Aquarium. Donations will go directly to VAMMR and help rescue, rehabilitate, and release marine mammals in distress. You can provide your support by donating today at www.vammr.org.

SOURCE Vancouver Aquarium

Todd Hauptman, Communications Manager, [email protected], 604-376-2252