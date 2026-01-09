VANCOUVER AQUARIUM LAUNCHES NEW PERMANENT EXHIBIT

Amazing Axolotls! is a new gallery at the Vancouver Aquarium, expanding our existing axolotl exhibit into a larger, more immersive experience. This gallery celebrates one of the world's most fascinating and charismatic amphibians--known for their frilly gills, perpetual "smiles," and incredible regenerative abilities. Blending conservation, cultural significance, and wonder, this new gallery reinforces the aquarium's role as a place of discovery--where guests connect with the natural world in surprising and delightful ways.

"Axolotls are an exceptionally unique species that spark curiosity and fascination. Through this exhibit, we hope guests gain a deeper understanding of--and connection to--this remarkable animal,"said Animal Care Director Mackenzie Neale.

This exhibit will feature three habitats, including two for axolotl along with one for fish and will all be similar height for optical viewing by all ages. Educational displays will highlight the cultural origin, unique biology and conservation significance. Additionally, the exhibit will have an interactive photo prop, "Smile Like An Axolotl" and encourages playful and shareable moments.

"This display offers Canadians a closer look at this extraordinary salamander and the need to protect its delicate habitat. Endemic to the Valley of Mexico, the axolotl now survives in the wild only in Xochimilco, an ecological treasure in Mexico City," said Consul General of Mexico in Vancouver, Julián Adem.

"We thank the Vancouver Aquarium for helping share the story of this remarkable species and invite visitors to discover the exhibition--and, one day, the vibrant waterways of Xochimilco, which the axolotl calls home."

Plan your visit today at vanaqua.org to check out this new exciting exhibit.

Photos Here

About Vancouver Aquarium

Since opening in 1956, the Vancouver Aquarium has connected more than 50 million people from around the world to our oceans and inspired them to take action to address key threats. Located in Stanley Park, the Vancouver Aquarium is home to hundreds of incredible species. The Vancouver Aquarium is a fully accredited member of Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA), and is Humane Conservation Certified by American Humane.

About Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society ("VAMMR") runs Canada's only dedicated marine mammal rescue facility. Each year the team responds to over 300 marine animal emergencies, including the rescue and rehabilitation of sick, injured, or orphaned animals and the disentanglement of sea lions trapped by marine debris. Hundreds of marine mammals (from seals, sea lions, and sea otters to small cetaceans) have been given a second chance at life thanks to VAMMR.

VAMMR is an independent registered charity proud to be working in partnership with the Vancouver Aquarium. Donations will go directly to VAMMR and help rescue, rehabilitate, and release marine mammals in distress. You can provide your support by donating today at www.vammr.org.

SOURCE Vancouver Aquarium

Todd Hauptman, Communications Manager, [email protected], 604-376-2252