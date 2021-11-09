Vancouver Aquarium Celebrates the Season with a one-of-a-kind Holiday Splash

This year guests can discover an aquatic winter wonderland of twinkling lights and festive decor as well as new scrumptious chef-made seasonal treats. Guests will be able to wave to Scuba Claus during his twice-daily dives at 11 am and 2 pm. The Vancouver Aquarium is also bringing back the favourite THE POLAR EXPRESS™ 4D Experience ® . Guests will be welcomed by live holiday music by Vancouver musician Kevin Zakresky from December 1 to 12. The festive music will be presented Monday to Friday from 10 am to 1 pm as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 pm.

The Jelly Snow Globe at the Vancouver Aquarium provides an opportunity for a unique family photo. The gift shop features local artists, including Indigenous artists and locally made products that are perfect for your holiday shopping. When visitors purchase a 9" or 11" walrus stuffie from the Aquarium gift shop at 50 per cent off regular price, they will be donated to local charities. Experience all this holiday magic and more surrounded by our 65,000 amazing animals.

"This will be the most exciting winter event yet. With so many exciting things to see, you'll want to come back a second time," said Vancouver Aquarium Executive Director Clint Wright.

Another tradition returning to the Aquarium is its Marine Mammal Rescue Centre's Home for the Holidays, where a group of remaining animals are returned in December to their natural home. This heartwarming event reminds everyone of an Aquarium core mission, the Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release of marine mammals.

Holiday Splash starts on Saturday, November 13 so, don't miss out on the biggest splash of the season, plan your visit today at www.vanaqua.org/holiday.

About Vancouver Aquarium

Since opening in 1956, the Vancouver Aquarium has connected more than 40 million people from around the world to our oceans and inspired them to take action to address key threats. Located in Stanley Park, the Vancouver Aquarium is home to hundreds of incredible species. The Vancouver Aquarium is a fully accredited member of Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA), and Humane Conservation Certified by American Humane.

About Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre is a hospital for sick, injured or orphaned marine mammals. The Rescue Centre rescues stranded marine mammals and rehabilitates them for release back into their natural habitat. www.mmrpatients.org

SOURCE Vancouver Aquarium

For further information: Todd Hauptman, Communications Manager, [email protected], 604-376-2252

Related Links

www.vanaqua.org

