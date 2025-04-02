Valvoline™ Global Operations Expands Worldwide Presence with New Regional Hub Office in London

CEO Jamal Muashsher celebrated the opening of Valvoline Global's first-ever London office, marking a major milestone in the company's strategic business growth worldwide

LONDON, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Valvoline™ Global Operations, a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, has announced the opening of its first-ever London office, a regional hub, marking a significant leap forward in the company's global expansion.

Valvoline Global Operations expands its worldwide presence with new regional hub office in London. Local employees and global leadership recently celebrated the opening of the workspace marking a significant leap forward in the company’s strategic business growth worldwide. Pictured from left to right: members of Valvoline Global Operations Senior Leadership Team, including Chief Financial Officer, Jim Holms; Chief Human Resources Officer, Tracey York; Senior Vice President and General Manager - EMEA, Davide Crespi; Chief Executive Officer, Jamal Muashsher; Chief Operations Officer, Tom Gerrald. Photo Credit: ‘Photographs by Photographer London’ https://freelanceeventsphotographer.co.uk/

"Opening our London hub location marks a pivotal milestone in Valvoline Global's growth strategy," said Valvoline Global CEO, Jamal Muashsher. "We're excited to strengthen our European footprint, as we aim to inspire and enable what and who move the world forward. This is an important next step for our team as we continue to invent – and reinvent – the best solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers in this crucial region, and beyond."

Located in Central London's Fitzrovia district, the nearly 5,000 sq. ft. high-tech, collaborative space will be home to up to 29 Valvoline Global employees. The new location joins two existing Valvoline Global international hubs in Singapore and Lexington, Ky. (U.S.), which is also home to the company's global corporate and R&D headquarters.

The office unveiling comes at an historic moment marked by rapid growth for Valvoline Global as it approaches its 160th anniversary next year. In 2024, the company was one of the fastest growing lubricants brand worldwide, with sales in more than 140 countries and territories. Fueling this growth, the company continues to lead advancements across fast-paced industries, with global first-in-class products such as Restore & Protect, designed to restore a car's engine to run like new*; fluids for electric vehicles (EVs); and heat transfer solutions for high performance computing (HPC).

The company also continues to expand its global motorsports footprint through its ongoing collaboration with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, headquartered in Silverstone (U.K.). Notably, off the track, Valvoline Global has teamed up with the team and Milton Keynes College as part of the company's international Aspiring Mechanics Program. 2025 marks the second year in a row for the Valvoline Global program in the U.K., which provides hands-on mechanic experiences and unique learning opportunities to local students.

"We've spent months preparing for this moment, so seeing this new office finally become a reality is very exciting for all of us," said Davide Crespi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA. "Our hub office in London will be key to expanding Valvoline Global's presence and impact throughout EMEA as we work to continually serve our customers across the region with exceptional products, while also benefitting the local economy and community."

