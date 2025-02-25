Valvoline™ Global Operations Celebrates Contributions of Mechanics Worldwide in Annual Appreciation Initiative

This year's theme, "The Future is in Your Hands", shines a spotlight on mechanics across the globe, highlighting their expertise, skill, and heart for the critical work they do each day. From independent workshops to dealerships, construction sites to fleets, mechanics solve problems that others can't. Yet, fixing machinery is only part of the job; mechanics serve as educators and partners to their customers, offering peace of mind when it matters most.

"Valvoline Global is proud to honor the important contributions of mechanics worldwide," said Jamal Muashsher, Valvoline Global Chief Executive Officer. "Mechanics Month is about recognizing the mechanics in our local communities who not only maintain the present – but also shape the future – by keeping people around the world moving forward."

Global Recognition of Local Mechanics

As part of Mechanics Month, Valvoline Global teams in over 60 countries will celebrate local mechanics, working with community members to acknowledge their service. Notable celebrations spanning multiple regions include:

Providing over 100 toolboxes, including safety gear and Valvoline-branded merchandise, to mechanics at workshops throughout Thailand .

. Hosting thank you dinners featuring games, prizes and live entertainment for mechanics and their families throughout Southeast Asia .

. Teaming up with Hendrick Motorsports for surprise deliveries of Valvoline Mechanics Month packages to hardworking team mechanics in the U.S.

for surprise deliveries of Valvoline Mechanics Month packages to hardworking team mechanics in the U.S. Working with select distributor and school partners to offer dozens of scholarships across Mexico and El Salvador .

and . Offering brand and product training to over 200 mechanics and various scholarship programs and initiatives throughout China .

The company will also feature mechanics in global web and social media spotlights during the month of March.

Grand Prix Meets Gratitude

As the Official Lubricant Partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® (AMAF1) Team, Valvoline Global will further collaborate with its AMAF1 partner to highlight the importance of continuously building a pipeline of talented mechanics.

For the second year in a row, AMAF1 will participate in Valvoline Global's Aspiring Mechanics Program as they invite students from Milton Keynes College (United Kingdom) to learn from F1 mechanics.

The Valvoline Global Aspiring Mechanics Program, established in 2024, is focused on educating and supporting future mechanics as they grow their skills. Through this program, the company aims to play a direct role in minimizing the growing shortage of mechanics globally, while raising awareness of the importance of the trade.

Join the Celebration

As a long-time supporter of mechanics throughout its 150+ year history, Valvoline Global is proud to continue its annual celebration of mechanics and invites the public to join them in recognizing these hard-working individuals. Learn more by visiting https://www.valvolineglobal.com/en/mechanics-month/ and by following Valvoline Global's social channels to view stories of industry heroes featured throughout the month.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

THE ORIGINAL. Inventing the Way Forward.

Valvoline™ Global Operations is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, we introduced the world's first branded motor oil, claiming our position as The Original Motor Oil.

As The Original, we've been innovating to solve problems for over 150 years. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, our solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. And we're committed to powering the future of mobility for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains – today and as we move forward. We are now a part of Aramco, one of the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals companies. Our strategic partnership creates a powerful combination to drive unparalleled product innovation and sustainable business solutions.

To learn more visit www.valvolineglobal.com.

