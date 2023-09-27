MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSX: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE:VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has entered into a credit facility agreement with Accord Financial Inc.

The $5 million credit facility is secured by a first rank lien on the Corporation's short term assets, and bears interest at the Scotiabank's prime rate plus an applicable margin. Borrowings under the credit facility are expected to be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

"Securing this new credit facility provides us with additional financial liquidity and increased flexibility to support our long-term growth strategy," said Luc Mainville, CFO. "Accessing non-dilutive capital to augment our existing cash reserve is an important milestone as we accelerate our path towards profitability."

About Valeo Pharma Inc.

Valeo Pharma is a fast growing Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respiratory/Allergy, Ophthalmology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

For further information: Steve Saviuk, CEO, 514-693-8830, [email protected] or Luc Mainville, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, 514-693-8854, [email protected] or Frederic Dumais, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, 514-261-4735, [email protected]