Valeo Pharma Appoints Michel Trudeau to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (the "Company" or "Valeo"), a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company focused on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products, today announced the appointment of Mr. Michel Trudeau to its Board of Directors. The nomination is effective as of September 25, 2019.

Michel Trudeau, new Valeo Pharma Board of Directors member (CNW Group/Valeo Pharma inc.)

"I am pleased to welcome Michel to our Board of Directors. Michel is a seasoned senior executive of the Canadian capital market and brokerage industry", said Steve Saviuk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valeo. "We look forward to benefiting from his strategic insight and guidance as we continue delivering the anticipated milestones and achievement of our ambitious growth objectives".

More about Mr. Michel Trudeau:

Michel Trudeau held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank Securities (LBS) from 2003 until 2018. In 2009, he became responsible for Laurentian Bank's activities related to capital markets. His role expanded to become a member of the Laurentian Bank's (LBC) executive committee in 2011.

He joined LBS in 1999 as Executive Vice-President of Fixed Income and was appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Institutional group in 2002. Well known within the brokerage sector, he rapidly progressed to senior positions at firms both in Toronto and Montreal. Prior to joining LBS, he worked for more than 15 years within the institutional and fixed income sectors, including 10 years at Merrill Lynch where he successively occupied various senior management positions.

Michel Trudeau holds a Master's degree in Finance from McGill University and sits on various boards of directors.

Grant of Share Options

In connection with Mr. Trudeau's appointment to Valeo Pharma Board of Directors, the Company has granted today 200,000 share options to Mr. Trudeau. All share options were granted pursuant to the Company's Share Option Plan and will vest pursuant to the option agreement between the Company and Mr. Trudeau. All options granted as of this date may be exercised at an exercise price of CAD $0.40 per share, for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada. With a focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology, Women's Health and Hospital Specialty Products, Valeo Pharma has a growing portfolio of innovative products and the full infrastructure to properly manage these products through all stages of commercialization. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, Valeo Pharma has all capabilities internally to register and market health care solutions for Canadian patients. For more information, please visit http://www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Valeo Pharma inc.

For further information: Steve Saviuk, President and CEO, 514-693-8830, saviuk@valeopharma.com; Frederic Dumais, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, 514-782-8803, dumais@valeopharma.com

Related Links

http://www.valeopharma.com

