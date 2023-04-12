What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is holding a public comment period as part of the post-decision phase for the Valentine Gold Project, an open-pit gold mine located at Valentine Lake, southwest of Millertown in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Why is the Agency holding a public comment period?

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change issued the decision statement for the project in 2022. Since then, Marathon Gold Corporation (the proponent), has proposed to build a communication tower within the designated project area that would be removed at the end of the mine's operations.

The Agency invites you to review its analysis of this change and the related proposed amendment to the Decision Statement. Please note this comment period is strictly on the proposed amendment to the Decision Statement. The project approval cannot be amended.

How can I participate?

Review the Agency's draft Analysis Report and the proposed amendment to the Decision Statement and provide your feedback.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until May 3, 2023. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80168). The Agency's draft Analysis Report and the proponent's submission about the proposed project change are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

For more information on the post-decision phase, please visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

