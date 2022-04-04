Botanext joins provincial brand collective DLYS by ROSE LifeScience

HUNTINGDON, QC, April 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE"), a major Québec cannabis producer, distributer, and marketer, today announced a partnership with micro-producer Botanext. Under the new agreement, local craft products from the Val-d'Or operation will be welcomed by the Québec-exclusive brand DLYS — a quickly expanding collective of craft cannabis makers, curated by ROSE.

Botanext is the seventh micro-producers to join the collective with craft products available throughout Québec under the DLYS mark.

"The team at Botanext is proving how important Québec micro-producers are to the cannabis industry — and more importantly, the Québec consumer," said ROSE President and CEO Davide Zaffino. "Everyone on the Botanext team has a clear passion for what they do, and their attention to product detail exemplifies all the values of DLYS."

The Val-d'Or micro-producer is known for continually advancing its indoor growing methods in natural ways to foster plant health and deliver that same care to consumers in its home province.

"Quebecers should have access to great products made right here," said Maxime Godbout, Botanext President. "We know that's important to them. Our love for a quality flower, combined with our knowledge, is the essence of the Botanext DNA. We hope our product will also help this region shine and contribute to its economic growth. DLYS is the reason it can happen. We are proud to be part in this cannabis collective and Double Tangie Banana is proof of that."

Botanext comes to market with its first product: 'DLYS du Nord', a sativa-dominant hybrid strain called a Double Tangie Banana which crosses Banana Sherbert and Tangie and has a reputation for robust citrus flavour.

About ROSE LifeScience Inc.

ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that Québec benefits from the responsible production, sale, and consumption of cannabis. From cannabis cultivation to marketing, commercialization, and logistics, the Huntingdon, QC company plays a key role in the provincial market. In addition to its own products and expertise, ROSE provides specialized industry services to selected producers to encourage a diversified offer on the Québec market. For more information, visit roselifesience.ca.

About DLYS

The DLYS cannabis collective by ROSE LifeScience Inc. is a brand initiative which increases locally crafted options for consumers, while supporting community-based producers. ROSE's mission for DLYS is to support local craft cannabis growers with regulated market expertise, resources and a shared commitment to Québec values, businesses, and communities.

About Botanext

Botanext is cannabis micro-producer specializing in hand-trimmed and hang-dried craft cannabis. Located in Val-d'Or Québec, the indoor operation is known for leveraging advanced growing methods to deliver quality local cannabis products.

