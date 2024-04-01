Vail Resorts Appoints Courtney Goldstein as Chief Marketing Officer

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today announced that Courtney Goldstein has been appointed executive vice president and chief marketing officer (CMO), effective April 29, 2024. Goldstein joins the company with more than two decades of experience at Comcast and American Express. Goldstein will report to CEO Kirsten Lynch and join the company's executive team.

"Courtney has a proven track record of growing subscription business models by leveraging data and technology," said Kirsten Lynch, chief executive officer of Vail Resorts. "Her leadership and experience will be valuable as our company continues to grow the Epic Pass subscription model, launches an innovative new gear membership business, My Epic Gear, and innovates the guest experience through digital technology such as Mobile Pass and My Epic Assistant in the My Epic app."

Goldstein joins Vail Resorts with experience from Comcast and American Express. At Comcast she spent more than 10 years in senior leadership roles, serving most recently as senior vice president of consumer marketing, growth, and engagement. During her tenure she transformed the Xfinity consumer experience through data-driven performance marketing by leveraging AI and emerging technology platforms, and she led ecommerce and digital media. Prior to Comcast, Goldstein worked for American Express for 10 years, including as vice president of consumer card prospect acquisition & customer marketing strategy. She has an MBA from Columbia University and a BS in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"Vail Resorts has an impressive track record of leveraging data to drive business growth while enhancing the experience of skiers and snowboarders," said Goldstein. "I am inspired by the company's mission and values – and look forward to leveraging my experience to support the continued momentum of business growth and creating an Experience of a Lifetime for guests in every way they interact with us."

Goldstein will lead the company's Epic Pass business, data and analytics, and digital experience as well as marketing for its portfolio of world-class mountain destinations, the company's new My Epic Gear membership business, and its rental, retail, and ski and ride school businesses.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

