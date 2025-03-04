Whistler Blackcomb Launches 2025/26 Passes at Lowest Price of the Year

Epic Pass launches at $1,051 USD with unlimited, unrestricted access to Whistler Blackcomb, plus access to more Canadian resorts like Fernie Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, Kimberley Alpine Resort and more

Epic Pass Holders also unlock access to resorts in the Swiss Alps, including Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis, Crans-Montana Mountain Resort and new expanded access at Verbier 4 Vallées

Ski or ride Whistler Blackcomb from $85 CAD per day for Canadian and Washington State residents with an EDGE Card; Buy now for bonus early season skiing and riding

WHISTLER, BC, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Skiers and riders enjoying the fresh powder at Whistler Blackcomb this season can start dreaming about next winter as Epic Passes – including EDGE Cards and Epic Day Passes – are now on sale at the lowest price of the year.

The Epic Pass ($1,051 USD adults; $537 USD children) offers unlimited, unrestricted access to Whistler Blackcomb, plus access to Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, and many more. New for the 2025/26 season, Epic Pass and Epic Adaptive Pass Holders will have expanded access to Verbier 4 Vallées, unlocking five days of consecutive, unrestricted access to Switzerland's largest ski area. The Epic Pass also includes unlimited, unrestricted access to iconic resorts like Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Stevens Pass, Park City Mountain and Stowe, plus access to partner resorts like Telluride in Colorado; Rusutsu and Hakuba Valley in Japan; and more across Europe.

Available for a limited time, skiers and riders who buy the Epic Pass will receive 10 Buddy Tickets and six Ski With a Friend Tickets. A Buddy Ticket offers up to 45% savings on a lift ticket to help Pass Holders share days on-mountain with family and friends. Head straight to the lift together with Buddy and Ski With a Friend Tickets on the My Epic app.

Other great Pass options for Whistler Blackcomb skiers and riders include:

Whistler Blackcomb EDGE Cards offer Canadian and Washington State residents deep discounts to ski or ride Whistler Blackcomb from $85 CAD per day . Locals can choose between 2, 5, or 10 days with or without restricted dates. Skiers and riders who purchase a 5-day or 10-day EDGE Card now will also receive unlimited early season skiing and riding from opening day through December 12 . Available for a limited time only.

offer Canadian and residents deep discounts to ski or ride Whistler Blackcomb . Locals can choose between 2, 5, or 10 days with or without restricted dates. Skiers and riders who purchase a 5-day or 10-day EDGE Card now will also receive unlimited early season skiing and riding from opening day through . Available for a limited time only. Epic Day Pass provides the best value for guests who plan to ski or ride one to seven days at Whistler Blackcomb and other mountain resorts. With the Epic Day Pass, skiers and riders have the ability to build their own Pass – choosing one to seven days to use throughout the season and whether to include peak dates. Ski or ride Whistler Blackcomb from $100 USD . An Epic 4-7 Day Pass also unlocks access to Fernie Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and Kimberley Alpine Resort.

More guests are choosing Passes over lift tickets, in part, thanks to the Epic Day Pass, which provide up to 65% savings compared to lift ticket prices. Last season, 75% of visitation to Vail Resorts' mountains were from guests with a Pass product. Epic Passes, including the Epic Day Pass, also provide savings on other parts of the experience at Whistler Blackcomb. Epic Pass Holders receive 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals, Whistler Heli Ski and more. EDGE Cards offer exclusive perks including early season skiing and riding, plus discounts on lodging.

Check out all Epic Passes on epicpass.com. EDGE Cards are available at whistlerblackcomb.com.

Whistler Blackcomb Continues Investment into the Guest Experience

Whistler Blackcomb has invested significantly in guest experience improvements in recent years, including three new lifts and a new gondola in just three seasons. The Jersey Cream Express upgrade, new for the 2024/25 season, represented Vail Resorts' latest investment into the guest experience at Whistler Blackcomb, following upgrades to Fitzsimmons Express (2023), Big Red Express (2022) and Creekside Gondola (2022).

These capital improvement projects are designed to help guests make the most out of every minute on the mountain by reducing lift line wait times, and providing more opportunity to learn new skills, explore new terrain and discover new peaks. Whistler Blackcomb will also be expanding its pilot parking program for the 2025/26 winter season in a continued effort to improve traffic flow and efficiency into and throughout the resort. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Other investments have included enhanced low-energy snowmaking and award-winning innovations such as Mobile Pass and My Epic Gear. Innovations and investments focused on speed-to-snow have contributed to a decrease in lift line wait times across Vail Resorts' mountain resorts year over year for the last three years. On average this season, lift lines lasting more than 10 minutes have occurred less than 3% of the time, including during weekends and holidays.

Mobile Pass : Available within the My Epic app, this innovation allows guests to skip the ticket window and buy their Pass (or lift ticket) online, then activate and store it in the My Epic app. When they arrive, they can get scanned, hands-free, straight from their pocket. With this enhancement, Whistler Blackcomb guests have a 'one-stop app' that offers lift access, personalized stats, account information and more.

: Available within the My Epic app, this innovation allows guests to skip the ticket window and buy their Pass (or lift ticket) online, then activate and store it in the My Epic app. When they arrive, they can get scanned, hands-free, straight from their pocket. With this enhancement, Whistler Blackcomb guests have a 'one-stop app' that offers lift access, personalized stats, account information and more. My Epic Gear: My Epic Gear is a new gear experience that is better than renting, easier than owning. With My Epic Gear, members can choose the gear they want from a selection of more than 60 of the most popular and latest ski and snowboard models, and have it delivered to them when and where they want it, including free, daily slopeside pick-up and drop-off. Skiers and riders still have time to sign up for My Epic Gear this season. Memberships have not yet launched for winter 2025/26.

Additional investments in the guest experience are in store for the 2025/26 winter season and beyond including signature experiences and events at Whistler Blackcomb.

The legendary Fire & Ice Show is a weekly, family-friendly event complete with a spectacular display of pyrotechnics, music, live entertainment and world-class freestyle skiing and riding, including Whistler Blackcomb Snow School's finest pros.

is a weekly, family-friendly event complete with a spectacular display of pyrotechnics, music, live entertainment and world-class freestyle skiing and riding, including Whistler Blackcomb Snow School's finest pros. The Winemaker Lunch Series is a special afternoon presented by Arterra Wines, spent perched atop Whistler Mountain with stunning views from Steeps Grill & Wine Bar. Guests enjoy a multi-course luncheon featuring world-class wines paired with locally sourced culinary delights.

is a special afternoon presented by Arterra Wines, spent perched atop Whistler Mountain with stunning views from Steeps Grill & Wine Bar. Guests enjoy a multi-course luncheon featuring world-class wines paired with locally sourced culinary delights. On-mountain dining includes unique and memorable culinary experiences, highlighted by Horstman Hut, where guests can enjoy a European-style selection of sausages, sauerkraut, pretzels and mustards; and Glacier Creek Lodge, which offers a diverse range of food options including Italian, Mexican and Fish and Chip stations. Regionally inspired Indigenous dishes created in partnership with the culinary team at the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre are a must-experience at Merlin's (base of Blackcomb) and Raven's (top of Creekside Gondola ).

Epic Passes and EDGE Cards are on sale at the lowest price of the year for a limited time only. Visit www.epicpass.com or www.whistlerblackcomb.com to compare Pass options and buy a Pass.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia – all available on the company's industry-changing Epic Pass. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

