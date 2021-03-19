"As a leading company in the fight against COVID-19, we want to make a difference in the vaccination effort and play a role in getting the economy back on track. That's why, on behalf of CAE's 4,000 employees in Quebec, I am offering CAE's help to accelerate vaccination in order to support and reduce the pressure on the healthcare system. I would like to thank my fellow business leaders who are stepping up and providing resources to open up workplace vaccination hubs, and I invite all companies who can contribute to do so," said Marc Parent, President and CEO of CAE. "I would also like to highlight the receptiveness shown by the Quebec government, which will contribute to a faster economic recovery for all Quebeckers."

In the last few months, CAE has initiated a mobilization effort with many large Quebec and Canadian companies so that they can participate in the vaccination operation, a collective responsibility to help save lives, allow for economic recovery and a return to normal life. Several companies have offered this support at their own cost, and together, have committed to the ambitious goal of vaccinating up to 500,000 Quebeckers, working in collaboration with the health system and following the order of priority established by public health.

CAE is also seconding to the government a full-time Director with extensive expertise in large-scale project management, performance management and process optimization. Marie-Christine Cloutier, Director of Business Performance and Strategic Growth at CAE, will act as the liaison between the ministry's team and participating businesses. She will directly support the director of the vaccination campaign in Quebec by consolidating service offerings and coordinating the vaccination effort with all companies setting up vaccination centres.

CAE's role since the beginning of the pandemic

Since the beginning of the pandemic, CAE has been quick to respond to COVID-19, initially by developing a respirator to meet the global shortage and contribute to Canada's self-sufficiency, and then by developing an application to train COVID-19 vaccine providers.

With a pan-Canadian presence, CAE will continue initiating discussions with other provincial governments to make a difference in the immunization effort across the country.

