MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE is proud to announce the successful completion of its 25th Centraide (United Way) campaign, raising an impressive $1,315,066 to support vulnerable communities across Greater Montreal and Canada. For the seventh consecutive year, the organization has surpassed the one-million-dollar mark, with this year's contribution setting a new record as the largest in the history of CAE's Centraide (United Way) campaigns.

This milestone reflects the extraordinary generosity and engagement of CAE employees, Unifor Local 522, and other partners who have, once again, demonstrated their commitment to making a real difference.

Matt Bromberg, President and CEO of CAE, shared his enthusiasm for the campaign: "As a newcomer to Montreal, experiencing my first Centraide campaign at CAE has been inspiring. What stood out most was the creativity and energy our teams brought to it. Our mission at CAE is to make the world a safer place and it's a commitment that also extends to the communities where we live and work. I'm grateful to everyone who contributed this year, and proud of the impact we achieved together."

The funds raised will help Centraide (United Way) support over 5,000 local communities in Quebec and Canada. CAE and its employees have now contributed more than $19.5 million to the organization since 2000, reinforcing the company's role as a leader in corporate social responsibility.

"Over time, the campaign has evolved to become an integral pillar of the organization's culture and a strong driver for employee engagement. This year's campaign saw a renewed spirit of collaboration, with an increased participation rate and new leaders actively engaging in the campaign," says Hélène V. Gagnon, Chief People and Sustainability Officer. "As CAE celebrates this milestone, the company extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated, volunteered, and donated. "

CAE is deeply committed to strengthening the communities where it operates through partnerships, donations, and sponsorships that focus on key areas such as education, civil aviation, and defence and security. The company also encourages individual and team volunteer initiatives by making donations to charities championed by employees through its CAEvolunteering program. By supporting both employees and the causes they care about, CAE helps amplify their positive impact on society. Learn more about how CAE embeds social responsibility as part of its sustainability strategy by consulting the FY25 Sustainability report.

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness--today and tomorrow.

Read our FY25 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report.

