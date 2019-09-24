Vacancy in the electoral district of Orléans

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Chief Electoral Officer of Ontario has received a notice of vacancy in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario for the electoral district of Orléans.

Under the Legislative Assembly Act, a by-election must be called within six months of the Chief Electoral Officer's receipt of a Speaker's Warrant informing him of the vacancy.

The Orléans by-election must be called by March 23, 2020, with the date of the by‑election to be determined by the Premier.

Quick Facts

Voters can add, update or confirm their information on the voters list using e‑Registration at elections.on.ca or when they go to vote.

Voters can vote at the returning office from the day after the election is called until the day before election day, by mail, during the advance voting period, or on election day.

Voters temporarily living outside of the province can add themselves to the Ontario Register of Absentee Voters to receive a kit to vote by mail once the by-election has been called. Applications are available at elections.on.ca.

