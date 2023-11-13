UXPERTISE LAUNCHES ITS ONLINE EXAM PROCTORING SERVICE WITH PRIVACY-FIRST DESIGN AND AI PLUGIN DETECTION

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - November 13, 2023, uxpertise, an EdTech solutions provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of its bilingual, privacy-by-design online exam proctoring service. The service is simple to use, requires no application installation and is integrated in all uxpertise's platforms.

The demand for online learning has surged significantly in the last few years. Educational institutions, businesses, and certification bodies increasingly rely on online assessments and exams to measure knowledge and skills. Ensuring the integrity of such assessments while respecting privacy standards has been a challenge—until now.

uxpertise has strategically partnered with Integrity Advocate to bring a robust solution to this challenge. uxpertise integrated Integrity Advocate's cutting-edge technology to its learning management system, and online assessment platform to offer 4 levels of proctoring that enhance the integrity and credibility of remote exams while respecting user privacy, and compliance with GDPR.

With AI reaching the masses, GPT plugins are increasingly being used to answer exams in seconds, which is why the AI detection feature is a game changer to prevent cheating.

uxpertise president, Véronique Couturier, commented, "With the rise of online education, there's a growing need for trustworthy exam proctoring solutions. Our partnership with Integrity Advocate is a commitment to deliver the most advanced and secure online assessment experience while responding to the privacy concerns many organizations have."

The online exam proctoring service is available in French and English on uxpertise's solutions for organizations looking to enhance the integrity of their online assessments.

For more information and inquiries about the uxpertise online exam proctoring service, please visit: https://uxpertise.ca/en/exam-proctoring or contact our dedicated team (view media inquiries).

About uxpertise:

uxpertise is a woman-owned Canadian EdTech solutions provider since 2016 that specializes in creating learning solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of modern education. Our solutions include uxpertise LMS, a learning management system, and uxpertise XP, an online assessment platform.

About Integrity Advocate:

Integrity Advocate is a Canadian proctoring technology provider since 2015 offering a user-friendly proctoring technology without compromising privacy and security.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Stephanie Dion, Marketing and Sales Manager, Phone: 450-876-1155 #107, Email: [email protected]