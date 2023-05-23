Using creativity to accelerate the integration of newcomers to the Canadian labour market

MONTREAL, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Factry School of Creative Sciences is proud to announce the official launch of its new training program – Canada créatif. Designed specifically for newcomers to the country who are French-speaking professionals, this integration accelerator aims to develop sought-after skills in the Canadian job market so that they progress quickly in their new work environment.

From left to right : Marie Amiot (Factry), Maudeleine Myrthil (Groupe 3737), The Honorable Pablo Rodriguez (Government of Canada), Karim Djinko (Factry, Canada créatif), Amélie Barbier (participant of Canada créatif), Karl Blackburn (Conseil du patronat du Québec) Photo credit : Dar'ya Sas, Factry (CNW Group/Factry)

This unique and free training program will help integrate more than 375 Francophone newcomers to Canada by March 2024, thanks to $5.6 million in funding from the Government of Canada through the Skills for Success program. Factry designed this 60-hour training program in collaboration with an ecosystem of immigration and professional training specialists.

After a successful pilot project in Montreal, Canada créatif will be deployed in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba, thanks to a collaboration between Factry and Francophone immigration organizations nationwide. Other provinces or territories may be added to the list.

"Beyond labour shortages, the main challenge facing companies is skills mapping. According to the World Economic Forum, over the next decade, 1.1 billion jobs will be radically transformed by technology. Most industries will experience these changes at an unprecedented speed and scale. Collaboration, adaptability, communication, problem-solving, creativity and innovation will be at the top of the skillset list by 2025. This is how we want to support newcomers in achieving their career plans in Canada," says Marie Amiot, President and CEO of Factry.

"Now more than ever, our workforce is in need of skilled workers. Through the Skills for Success Program, the Government of Canada is excited to fund the work of La Factry and its partners across the country to help newcomers get the training they need to succeed in their career of choice," notes the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

"When it comes to immigration, it's important to focus on the person behind the statistics. It's exciting to see a program helping young professionals and entrepreneurs develop their skills and find the path that will help them grow in their careers. They can enhance their abilities for the benefit of society as a whole, and what's more, they can do it in French!" adds the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

A significant asset for participants and society

The main goal of this program is to help newcomers to Canada market their professional skills to Canadian employers. Also, major employers intend to invite their newly arrived employees to enroll in this training program which consists of practical workshops, expert lectures, coaching, and networking activities.

An interactive e-learning platform allows participants to track their progress in real-time and enhance their training. To learn more about the program and to register for future cohorts, please visit https://www.factry.ca/en/canada-creatif/ .

About Factry

Factry is the first school in Canada entirely dedicated to developing creative skills as a vehicle for transformation and innovation. Factry has been developing the creative abilities of professionals and young people since 2016. Established in Montreal's Griffintown district, this international campus stands out for its transversal approach, innovative teaching method, and relationship with the business community and creative industry. Each year, the school trains more than 2,000 professionals. It welcomes over 4,000 professionals, business leaders and young people who wish to push beyond conventional boundaries and build confidence in their creative capacities.

SOURCE Factry

