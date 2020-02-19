Use of force - Have we learned any lessons from the past?

WENDAKE, QC, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The AFNQL continues to believe in the importance of letting the political process take its course by urging governments to go into solution mode, rather than suggesting actions that could make the situation worse.

"It is totally irresponsible to suggest that police intervention be used to end the crisis that is currently raging in many First Nations communities across the country. We must learn from the past and remember that the intervention ordered by the Sûreté du Québec in 1990 turned a barricade into a crisis in an unprecedented way. Thirty years later, we are faced with a problem that remains unresolved," said AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard.

The AFNQL totally disagrees with those who believe that the situation and its outcome belong entirely and solely to the federal government. "The concerns of Wet'suwet'en land defenders are shared by First Nations who are trying to find a solution to land disputes between them and all levels of government. We must understand that it is impossible to solve a 150-year-old problem over a few days," added Chief Ghislain Picard.

The AFNQL takes the liberty of serving a warning against any attempt at police intervention that could very potentially have an effect contrary to what is desired. The mobilization is such that it is hardly irreversible. We support the principle of mediation to the extent that it is an option acceptable to the parties. It is probably the best proposition in the circumstances.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the political organization which regroups 43 Chiefs of First Nations in Quebec and in Labrador. Follow the AFNQL on Twitter @APNQL.

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: Alain Garon, [email protected], Communications Advisor, Cell. : 418 254-4620

