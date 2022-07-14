USANA twice awarded by leading industry organization in Canada

TORONTO, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- USANA, a leader in health and wellness, was twice recognized at the recent Direct Selling Association (DSA) Canada conference. Gina Bresciani, director of operations and customer service, was honoured with the Distinguished Service Award in recognition of her many years of service, including her leadership as chair of the DSA board for the past two years. USANA was also acknowledged for its achievement in the Code Promotion Initiative as a member company that goes above and beyond to promote DSA's Code of Ethics.

"Gina is a pillar of leadership for USANA Canada and the Direct Selling Association," says Tracie Kenzora, general manager of USANA Canada. "For the past 15-plus years, she has been known as an incredible worker with infectious energy. I am always so thrilled when her service is recognized."

Gina began her USANA career in 2005 and currently oversees several different departments in the market, including distribution, warehousing, logistics, purchasing, customer service, and human resources. In 2019, Gina was awarded the Ivan P. Phelan Award by DSA Canada—their highest recognition honouring those making a significant contribution to the industry in Canada. She has also been the chair of the board of directors for DSA Canada since January 2020.

"Our efforts to go the extra mile to promote the DSA's Code of Ethics were also awarded," Tracie adds. "USANA takes ethical business practices very seriously. Having the trust of customers is everything and promoting and following the DSA's Code is one of the many ways we build trust with the public."

The DSA Code of Ethics sets high business conduct standards for each member company within the Association. The code aims to enhance relations between member companies, their direct salespersons, and the consumer.

