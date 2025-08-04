USANA's Kevin Guest Shares 7 Daily Habits for Lasting Health, Harmony for National Wellness Month

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- With August marking National Wellness Month, Kevin Guest, Executive Chairman of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), is encouraging people to embrace small daily habits that lead to lasting wellness mentally, physically, and emotionally.

"Wellness isn't something you check off a list; it's a rhythm you live," said Guest, author of All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "You don't have to overhaul your life. But if you shift a few daily choices, you'll be amazed by how much calmer, clearer, and more energized you feel."

Along with exercise, proper nutrition, service to others, and a passion for music, Guest outlines seven daily habits that support long-term well-being and harmony.

Start with Stillness: Whether through meditation, prayer, or a few deep breaths in a quiet place, "Five minutes of quiet can reset your entire day," Guest said. "Stillness creates clarity." Fuel with Intention: "You can't chase your dreams on junk fuel," he said. "What you feed your body determines your energy, resilience, and mood." Move Every Day: "You don't need a gym membership to move. Take a walk. Stretch. Dance in your kitchen. Your body was made to move," Guest added. Speak Kindly, Especially to Yourself: "I almost missed my first Grand Ole Opry performance because of self-doubt," Guest recalled. "That inner voice matters. Make sure it's a kind one." Choose Connection: Wellness is more than solo self-care. "Strong relationships are essential. In fact, I've found relationships are the most important thing," he wrote in All the Right Reasons. "Surround yourself with people who lift you up. Also, be there for them." Protect Your Yes: "It's not selfish to rest," said Guest. "When you overcommit, you burn out, so it's okay to say no to anything that doesn't light you up. In reality, boundaries are one of the highest forms of self-respect." End With Gratitude: A daily gratitude practice doesn't have to be long, he said. "Name three things you're thankful for. It rewires your brain toward peace."

Guest's insights align with National Wellness Month's mission to inspire proactive steps toward better health. "It's not about perfection, it's about participation," he said. "In reality, everyone deserves a life that feels good to live."

As shared in All the Right Reasons, many of Guest's habits are rooted in real-life experiences, from boardroom presentations to backstage nerves. "I've stood at literal and figurative crossroads where anxiety almost beat me down," he said. "From my first performance at Grand Ol' Opry to presenting in front of a packed arena, I've felt the damage of negative self-talk, but I've learned that preparation, purpose, and small daily acts create confidence that lets you share your gifts confidently and lift others higher."

More inspiring examples of learning from mistakes and living well are shared throughout All the Right Reasons, where all proceeds go to feeding hungry children. Each book purchase provides 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of social wellness in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 25 countries. For more information about USANA Health Sciences and its dedication to promoting health, wellness, and entrepreneurial success, visit USANA.com .

