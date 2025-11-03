USANA Executive Chairman Kevin Guest Calls for a "Great Re-Engagement" Rooted in Trust, Empathy, Purpose

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- As business leaders worldwide focus on re-energizing workforces after years of upheaval, Kevin Guest, Executive Chairman of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), is urging CEOs to lead with renewed authenticity, empathy, and moral clarity--principles he calls "the real foundation of sustainable success."

"No doubt, technology and strategy will always matter," Guest said. "But what truly binds a company together is trust. When people feel seen, valued, and inspired, they do their best work, and that's how you create a culture that thrives through any storm."

Guest's comments align with a growing leadership movement that emphasizes employee well-being, personalized experiences, and transparent communication. As CEOs champion what many call the "great re-engagement," Guest believes the key lies not in new perks or digital platforms, but in timeless human connection.

"The best leaders don't just talk about values; they live them," Guest said. "Every decision should be made for all the right reasons, not just the convenient ones."

A Leader Guided by Principle and Purpose

In his bestselling book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest draws on his personal experiences--from rebuilding after loss to navigating corporate challenges--to illustrate that values-driven leadership is both a moral compass and a business advantage.

He recounts scrapping a multimillion-dollar product batch at USANA rather than compromising on quality, a decision that solidified USANA's reputation for integrity. "When you commit to your core values, you change your destiny," he said.

That principle echoes his current call for executives to prioritize holistic employee wellness--mental, physical, and financial health--as a business imperative, not a benefit.

"You can't separate people's well-being from their performance," Guest said. "When leaders invest in the whole person, they build loyalty that no salary can buy."

Central to Guest's philosophy is what he calls "The Dorothy Principle," a concept that says, "Nothing is more important than relationships." He emphasizes that genuine connections are the most valuable asset in any endeavor.

"People matter more than things," he said. "I partly measure success by how many lives are improved as a result of what I do and by the quality of my personal, one-on-one relationships."

This perspective challenges leaders to look beyond transactional interactions and invest in the well-being of those around them.

From Music to Mission

Guest's career reflects a harmony between passion and purpose. A lifelong musician, he once gave up his dream of becoming a full-time rock performer to follow a deeper calling.

"Music taught me about rhythm and harmony," Guest said. "But life taught me that true harmony comes from aligning what you do with what you believe."

This "life in harmony" philosophy has shaped both his leadership at USANA and his mentorship of emerging leaders worldwide. His book, praised by figures such as ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton and producer DeVon Franklin, reminds readers that lasting success comes from integrity, gratitude, and service to others.

Looking Ahead

Guest envisions a future where companies serve not just shareholders, but stakeholders: employees, families, and communities. "If we want to re-engage our teams, we must re-engage our humanity," he said. "That's the kind of leadership that endures."

About Kevin Guest

Kevin Guest is Executive Chairman of USANA Health Sciences, a billion-dollar global nutritional company based in Salt Lake City. He is also a musician, author, and humanitarian. His book All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony shares lessons on leadership, integrity, and purpose drawn from his life and career.

All proceeds from sales of All the Right Reasons benefit the USANA Foundation . Each book purchase provides 40 meals. The non-profit organization provides food and nutrition to help ensure impoverished children and families and has provided over 112 million meals to date.

For more insights and to learn how to get involved, visit www.kevinguest.com .

ABOUT USANA HEALTH SCIENCES

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of social wellness in building a successful business. From its 1992 founding, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 25 countries. For more information about USANA Health Sciences and its dedication to promoting health, wellness, and entrepreneurial success, visit USANA.com .

