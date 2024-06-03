USANA Executive Chairman Kevin Guest Encourages Self-Renewal with June's "Rebuild Your Life Month"

SALT LAKE CITY, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- For the month of June, Kevin Guest, executive chairman at USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA), is emphasizing the significance of "Rebuild Your Life" month as an opportunity for individuals to take proactive steps toward healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Drawing upon life experiences and guiding principles in his acclaimed book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest introduces a tapestry of remarkable stories that underscore the power of positive change.

"One example is that of Easy Eddy's son, who, despite his father's notorious past, became a decorated war hero and had Chicago O'Hare Airport named in his honor," said Guest. "Another stirring narrative follows Immaculee Ilibagiza, who fled soldiers during Rwanda's uprising and emerged as a beacon of hope and inspiration for countless others."

Through vivid anecdotes and personal examples in All the Right Reasons, Guest illustrates how individuals can overcome adversity and significantly impact their communities.

"At USANA, we believe that true well-being starts with a commitment to healthy habits," he said. "Rebuild Your Life month can empower people to take control of their health and embark on a transformative journey."

His book serves as a powerful reminder that our actions, no matter how small, can create breakthrough moments, inspiring others to contribute to a better world. For "Rebuild Your Life" month, Guest shares six actionable steps to do in June.

Start with Small Changes. "Every great transformation begins with a single small step; start today and watch how each tiny change leads to a healthier, happier you," said Guest. Declutter Your Mind and Space. "Schedule a 'brain dump' session, and write all your worries, anxieties, and to-dos. Then categorize them and prioritize what needs your attention," he said. "Even taking time to declutter a physical space creates a sense of order and frees up mental space." Reignite Your Passions. "Rediscover old loves and dust off a favorite hobby you once enjoyed," Guest said. "You can also take a class, sign up for a weekend workshop, or volunteer for a cause you like." Reconnect with Loved Ones. "Reach out to old friends or family you haven't connected with in a while. Schedule a call, plan a visit, or simply send a heartfelt message," he said. "One thing we learned from the pandemic is the importance of community. Join a local group based on your interests and see a whole new world open." Practice Gratitude. "Whether you write three things you're grateful for daily or shift your focus to positivity and appreciation, gratitude is a superpower to rebuilding good days and a great life," Guest said. "Even doing random acts of kindness can quickly get you outside of yourself in a meaningful way." Practice Peaceful Thinking. "For instant results, incorporate practices such as meditation or yoga, which can greatly reduce stress and bring a world of mental clarity," he said.

Simply put, "Rebuild Your Life" month is about empowering people to make positive changes that can lead to a healthier, more fulfilling life.

"From Steve Jobs to Walt Disney to Martha Stewart to Butch O'Hare, we have plenty of real-life examples of people who have rebuilt their lives and found fulfillment," said the bestselling author. "When you believe in your dreams and follow what makes you happy, you can rebuild your life."

All proceeds for All the Right Reasons go to feeding hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

USANA Health Sciences, a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of effective communication in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 25 countries. Visit USANA.com to learn more.

