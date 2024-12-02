USANA Executive Chairman Kevin Guest Calls on Communities to Celebrate National Build Joy Day

Spread Kindness, Happiness Through Five Meaningful Acts of Generosity

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- Kevin Guest is encouraging everyone to come together to celebrate National Build Joy Day today by spreading kindness and uplifting their communities through acts of generosity—no matter how big or small. With a mission to promote compassion, connection and joy, this special day serves as a powerful reminder of the impact thoughtful actions can have on individuals and society as a whole.

"National Build Joy Day is an incredible opportunity to reflect on the positive changes we can create in the world," said Guest, Executive Chairman at USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA). "It doesn't take a monumental effort to make someone's day brighter. Even the smallest gesture of kindness can leave a lasting impact. My call to action is simple—look for ways to lift others, because in doing so, we also lift ourselves."

Guest encourages people to look in their own circles for examples of kindness.

"In the ways that really count, my parents were truly extraordinary. They lived their lives serving and teaching others, not the least of whom were their children," said Guest, who authored the bestseller, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "Virtue meant something to my mom and dad, and threads of kindness, hard work, and integrity wove the strong cords of character in their lives."

"My parents' lessons, both spoken and lived, shaped the man I have become and the person I still hope to be."

To support this call to action, Guest shares five ways anyone can build joy in their community today and every day:

Volunteer Your Time. Offer your time to local shelters, food banks, or non-profits. A few hours donated can provide much-needed support to organizations serving those in need. Perform Random Acts of Kindness. Pay for someone's lunch, leave a thoughtful note, or help a neighbor with errands. These small acts can brighten someone's day. Express Gratitude Publicly. Recognize the hard work of frontline workers or thank someone whose kindness inspires you. Gratitude creates ripples of positivity. Organize a Community Event. Bring neighbors together by hosting a park clean-up, a food drive, or a donation swap. Shared efforts foster unity and connection. Donate to a Worthy Cause. Contribute financially or donate items, such as clothes or non-perishable food, to organizations making a difference in your area.

National Build Joy Day amplifies these kinds of efforts. It's a chance for individuals and groups alike to think creatively about how to make life better for others.

"Joy is contagious," he said. "When you give to others, you also give to yourself. You create a cycle of positivity that strengthens individuals, families and entire communities."

Guest invites everyone to share their acts of kindness using #BuildJoyDay on social media to inspire others and celebrate the day together. By working collectively, we can make National Build Joy Day a memorable and impactful occasion.

More inspiring examples of joy and kindness are shared throughout All the Right Reasons, where all proceeds go to feeding hungry children. Each book purchase provides 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA), a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of social wellness in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 25 countries. For more information about USANA Health Sciences and its dedication to promoting health, wellness, and entrepreneurial success, visit USANA.com .

