Kevin Guest Encourages Self-Improvement as Path to Harmony, Fulfillment

USANA Health Sciences Executive Chairman Shares Insights

for September's Self-Improvement Month

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- In celebration of September's Self-Improvement Month, Kevin Guest, Executive Chairman of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), is inspiring individuals to take meaningful steps toward personal growth and self-betterment. With the U.S. self-improvement industry valued at $12 billion annually, this month is a reminder that the journey to becoming our best selves is both a personal and collective endeavor.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

"True success isn't just about achieving your goals; it's about living a life of purpose, harmony, and fulfillment," said Guest. "Self-Improvement Month is the perfect time to reflect on where we are and where we want to be. It's about taking small, consistent steps that lead to big, transformative changes."

The Power of Preparation: A Personal Story

Guest's own journey underscores the importance of self-improvement. In his bestseller, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, he recounts a pivotal moment early in his career. While running a video production business, Guest faced a challenging project with a client whose payment checks repeatedly bounced. Despite the financial strain, this experience taught him invaluable lessons about preparation, integrity, and trusting his instincts.

"Had I not been investing in myself, such as reading business books, attending workshops, and honing my skills, I wouldn't have been equipped to navigate those challenges," Guest said. "Opportunities are always there for the prepared. That's why self-improvement is so critical; it's the foundation for resilience and success."

Observing Self-Improvement Month

Guest encourages everyone to embrace the spirit of self-improvement with three unique ways that often fly under the radar:

1. Conduct a "Life Audit" with a Trusted Friend. "This might be bold, but instead of just journaling or reflecting solo, invite a trusted friend or mentor to help you audit your life," Guest said. "Break it into categories like health, relationships, career, and personal growth. Have an honest conversation about what's working, what's not, and where you can improve. This external perspective can uncover blind spots and provide actionable insights you might miss on your own."

2. Create a "Reverse Bucket List." "Flip the bucket list concept and make a list of everything you've already accomplished—big or small," he said. "Reflecting on your past wins can boost your confidence and help you identify success patterns you can replicate in future self-improvement efforts. It's a great way to celebrate progress while setting the stage for new goals."

3. Learn a "Survival Skill." Self-improvement isn't just about mental or emotional growth. It can also mean becoming more self-reliant. Take a class or watch tutorials on practical survival skills like basic first aid, cooking a new cuisine, or even learning how to sew or fix household items. These skills not only boost confidence but also prepare one for unexpected situations.

"Self-improvement is empowering because it reminds us that we have the power to shape our lives," said Guest. "Whether it's starting a new habit, learning a skill, or simply taking time to reflect, every self-improvement step forward is a step toward harmony."

More inspiring improvement examples are shared throughout All the Right Reasons, where all proceeds go to feeding hungry children. Each book purchase provides 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

