USANA Chairman Kevin Guest Shares 6 Ways Giving Back Strengthens Leaders

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- As Emotional Wellness Month begins, Kevin Guest, executive chairman at USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), is spotlighting service as one of the most overlooked but powerful ways to strengthen mental well-being and emotional balance, especially for those in leadership roles.

"Service is the clearest expression of our best selves," said Guest, bestselling author of All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "When leaders serve others, it keeps them grounded, emotionally regulated, and focused on what truly matters."

Guest believes giving back is more than an act of kindness, but a vital leadership mindset. His long-standing commitment to service reinforces the idea that emotional strength is built through outward compassion.

"Philanthropy and purpose-driven work don't just help others; they anchor us," Guest said. "When we look beyond ourselves, we become more balanced, more robust, and more in tune with what truly matters."

Guest, renowned for leading global teams, performing with Grammy-nominated artists, and inspiring audiences worldwide, shares six powerful ways that simple service acts, such as volunteering or offering support, can transform our thinking.

6 Ways Service Strengthens Mental Resilience

It disrupts negative thinking.

"Helping someone else short-circuits our inner critic and re-centers us in purpose," said Guest, who once overcame stage fright at the Grand Ole Opry by focusing on the joy of playing for others. It restores clarity and perspective.

"Service helps us remember we're part of something bigger. It shrinks stress and builds stronger empathy." It energizes the giver.

A lifelong musician, Guest compares generosity to music. "The more you give, the more alive you feel. Giving is like harmony in song--you feel it resonate." It rewires and reshapes emotional patterns.

"Service strengthens our neural pathways for gratitude, empathy, and courage," said Guest. "It becomes easier to stay calm in difficult moments." It grounds and reaffirms your identity.

"In giving, we remember who we really are. Not our title, not our task list but our values." It strengthens bonds and fosters connections.

"I've seen that teams who serve together are stronger together. Mental health isn't just individual--it's relational," he said.

In All the Right Reasons, Guest recounts personal moments where service to others had a lasting emotional impact.

After years as a trusted bookkeeper for Superior Buildings Lumber Co., his father was gifted a share of the business by its owner, Mr. Crum. When Crum grew older and moved into a nursing home, Guest's father visited him every other day--shaving him, caring for him, and offering steadfast companionship.

"My father became like an adopted son to the Crum family because of his unwavering service and loyalty," said Guest. "Dad's example was a powerful reminder that the most enduring legacies are built through simple, consistent acts of care--not for recognition but out of love and devotion."

Such examples throughout All the Right Reasons illustrate Guest's core belief that the virtue of service is resilience training that strengthens leaders.

"To me, wellness is more than nutrition--it's emotional, physical, social and spiritual," he said. "And nothing nourishes all four quite like service."

All proceeds from sales of All the Right Reasons benefit the USANA Foundation. Each book purchase provides 40 meals. The non-profit organization provides food and nutrition to help ensure impoverished children and families and has provided over 112 million meals to date.

For more insights and to learn how to get involved, visit www.kevinguest.com.

