USANA Executive Chairman Kevin Guest Advocates for Family Wellness in May's Celebratory Month

SALT LAKE CITY, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- In a heartfelt message in the heart of spring, Kevin Guest, executive chairman at USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA), shares his insights and support for May's Family Wellness Month, an initiative that highlights the importance of family health and unity.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

"My family has been my greatest source of strength and inspiration," said Guest. "From my parents, who instilled the values of integrity and resilience in me, to my loving spouse, children and grandchildren, who continually remind me of the importance of balance and connection, every member of my growing family has played a pivotal role in shaping who I am today,"

Drawing upon life experiences and guiding principles in his acclaimed book, "All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony," Guest articulates a vision of wellness that is deeply rooted in the bonds of family.

"Families form the bedrock of our society, and their health is paramount to our collective future," he said. "It's through the lens of my own experiences, from the invaluable lessons learned at the side of my parents, the shared growth with my spouse, and the joys and challenges of raising children, that I've come to appreciate the profound impact of family on a person's well-being."

Guest recommends three things to strengthen family bonds: 1. Connect; 2. Set a family health goal; and 3. Communicate regularly.

"As we put down our devices and connect with family members, we improve relations with those who have supported us all along," said Guest. "When we share a health goal, such as exercise or better eating, we unite with a sense of teamwork. And when we work to communicate regularly, we strengthen each other along life's journey."

Guest's reflections on family wellness are not confined to his personal sphere; they extend into his professional realm at USANA Health Sciences, which embraces a mission to create the healthiest family on earth.

"At USANA, we see ourselves as one big family, united in our mission to promote health around the globe," Guest said. "Our work is more than just business; it's a passion fueled by the belief in making positive changes for families everywhere."

Reminding others of the untapped potential residing within familial bonds and healthy living practices, Guest is sharing his story and core values that drive him to inspire others to recognize the value of family wellness, not only in May but throughout the entire year.

"As we come together to celebrate Family Wellness Month, let's remember that our efforts today will pave the way for a healthier, more vibrant future," he said. "Together, as families and as a community, we have the power to create a healthier, happier future for ourselves and our loved ones."

All proceeds for All the Right Reasons go to feeding hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of effective communication in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 25 countries. Visit USANA.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tim Brown, Candid Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE USANA