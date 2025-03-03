USANA Exec. Chairman Kevin Guest Invites All to Celebrate March's Listening Awareness Month

SALT LAKE CITY, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- USANA Executive Chairman Kevin Guest announces the company's enthusiastic support for March's Listening Awareness Month, encouraging individuals everywhere to explore and celebrate the transformational power of listening.

Through heartfelt personal stories and actionable insights, Guest emphasizes how active listening can strengthen personal and professional relationships and foster deeper understanding.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

"Listening is one of the most underrated yet profound tools we have to connect with others," said Kevin Guest, Executive Chairman of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a nutritional supplement company in 25 worldwide countries. "It's through listening that we truly meet people where they are, and I've experienced its life-changing impact firsthand."

In his bestselling book, "All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony," Guest recalls a pivotal moment when he sought advice from motivational speaker Denis Waitley regarding his young son's behavioral challenges. Feeling a growing frustration as a parent, Guest feared that his response might escalate the situation.

Waitley's advice was simple yet profound: don't punish by removing something tied to their self-esteem. Trusting this counsel, Guest and his wife paused, listened intently to their son, and discovered the root of the problem—a need for understanding, not correction. That moment, guided by listening, prevented a major parenting mistake and deepened the parent-son bond in ways they never expected.

Another striking example came when a friend confided in Guest about a strained relationship with someone in their life. Instead of offering premature solutions, Guest listened without judgment. By giving his friend the space to share openly, he helped them feel understood and validated. The tension they carried began to dissolve simply because someone cared enough to truly hear them. "Sometimes the act of listening is the most powerful gift you can give," Guest said.

To inspire others to hone their listening skills, Guest shares three proven steps for active listening:

Seek First to Understand. Inspired by Stephen R. Covey's teachings, this principle encourages focused, empathetic listening. Instead of planning your response, aim to fully grasp the other person's thoughts and emotions. Listen to Your Inner Voice. Active listening isn't just external. Assess your own biases, assumptions and mental distractions. When you're mindful of your inner dialogue, you can approach listening with greater clarity. Lead with Empathy. Engage not only with your ears but with your heart. By imagining yourself in the other person's position, you can respond with compassion and create stronger, more authentic connections.

Listening is not merely a soft skill; it's a superpower that strengthens relationships and fosters goodwill. This March, Guest invites everyone to participate in Listening Awareness Month initiatives and reflect on how intentional listening can amplify both personal and professional success. Whether in boardrooms or living rooms, listening has the potential to rebuild trust, diffuse conflict, and nurture growth.

"Listening starts with a choice," said Guest. "It's about showing up for others, being present, and moving beyond surface-level conversations. I believe Listening Awareness Month is a vital reminder of how each of us can make our world better one conversation at a time."

More inspiring examples of the power of listening are shared throughout All the Right Reasons, where all proceeds go to feeding hungry children. Each book purchase provides 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of social wellness in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 25 countries. For more information about USANA Health Sciences and its dedication to promoting health, wellness, and entrepreneurial success, visit USANA.com .

