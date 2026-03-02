USANA Chairman & CEO Kevin Guest Urges Leaders to Use Reading as a Competitive Advantage in National Reading Month

SALT LAKE CITY, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- As businesses navigate accelerating change and increased market pressure, USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) Chairman & CEO Kevin Guest is spotlighting a powerful leadership tool during National Reading Month: disciplined, intentional reading.

National Reading Month, observed in March to promote literacy and lifelong learning, often emphasizes youth engagement. Guest believes its value extends far beyond the classroom and into the executive suite.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

"Reading stretches your thinking. It challenges assumptions, builds clarity, and sharpens your ability to communicate. Those are leadership skills," said Guest, bestselling author of "All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony."

While some professionals may view the heightened focus on reading as routine, Guest argues the increased emphasis this month delivers measurable returns that compound over time. He calls reading "essential training for the executive mind," strengthening mental discipline, improving analytical ability, expanding imagination, and boosting memory.

One clear value of reading, Guest highlights, is that studying and internalizing principles strengthens character and changes destiny.

In "All the Right Reasons," Guest reflects on Benjamin Franklin's commitment to tracking and living his core values. "By writing, prioritizing, tracking, and clarifying his core values, Franklin understood them better and developed a path for integrating them into his life," Guest wrote.

Guest summarizes the lesson this way: "I've learned from the Ben Franklin Principle that when you commit to living according to your core values, you change your destiny."

For Guest, that is the deeper return on reading. Intentional learning, reflection, and application of principles, often gained through reading and study, elevate character, sharpen decision-making, and ultimately shape long-term success.

Guest has embedded this philosophy into USANA's leadership culture by highlighting the influence of "Made to Stick" by Chip Heath and Dan Heath.

He said that one book that has influenced him greatly is "Made to Stick."

"The principle is 'what are we doing here at USANA that makes USANA sticky?'" he said. "What makes people want to stay involved and stay connected? Those ideas, how do they blossom and how do they grow? Why do some survive and some don't?"

Guest immediately translated insight into action. "I've asked our entire management team to read "Made to Stick" and decide which principles can be applied to their own areas throughout the company."

For Guest, reading is not passive consumption. It is strategic execution. The lessons from "Made to Stick" inform how USANA evaluates messaging, strengthens culture, and builds long-term loyalty.

Guest outlines five ways reading functions as a competitive advantage for successful professionals:

Strategic foresight: Exposure to diverse ideas helps leaders identify patterns early and anticipate market shifts. Sharper decision-making: Engaging with complex arguments improves clarity under pressure. Cognitive resilience: Reading increases focus and strengthens composure in high-stakes moments. Stronger communication: Consistent readers articulate vision with precision and authority. Innovation through cross-pollination: Reading outside one's field introduces frameworks that spark new solutions.

"Reading is one of the simplest habits you can develop," Guest said. "But over time, it compounds. It builds perspective. It builds insight. Simply put, readers are leaders."

By elevating reading from hobby to discipline, Guest believes leaders strengthen their thinking, fortify their character, and position their organizations for sustained growth.

All proceeds from sales of "All the Right Reasons" benefit USANA Foundation. Each book purchase provides 40 meals to feed hungry children, a cause close to Guest's heart and another testament to the power of purposeful leadership. The non-profit organization has provided over 112 million meals to date.

