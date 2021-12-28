USANA Canada Takes Home Top DSA Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- USANA Canada is proud to announce its General Manager Tracie Graham was honored with the Canadian Direct Selling Association's Ivan P. Phelan award. Two USANA Associates, Seta Der Artinian and Hubert Krause, also earned the DSA "Mark of Distinction."

The Ivan P. Phelan award is DSA's highest recognition. The award recognizes those who have made a significant contribution to the direct selling industry in Canada.

"Tracie is a passionate highly skilled leader in our industry with a remarkable ability to effectively liaise between company and field to achieve mutual success," says Jeannie Price, USANA's executive vice president of sales for Americas, Europe, and Australia-New Zealand. "Tracie truly deserves this award. She always goes above and beyond in everything she does."

The Mark of Distinction Award recognizes an independent salesperson (or team) who upholds the values of trust and integrity, so vital to the direct selling industry—leaders who inspire others to achieve their utmost potential. Seta Der Artinian and Hubert Krause have been with USANA Health Sciences since its launch in Canada over 25 years ago.

"Seta and Hubert are amazing Associates who have done so much for USANA and the industry," says Tracie. "When I think of hardworking, caring people, I think of them. They are dedicated to spreading USANA's vision of creating the healthiest family on earth, and I am beyond proud of their success."

To discover USANA's entire line of award-winning nutritional and skincare products, visit USANA.com.

Since 1992, USANA has won more than 750 local, national, and international awards.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare and Active Nutrition line, USANA has proven for almost 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at http://whatsupUSANA.com/.

USANA

International Headquarters

http://www.USANA.com/

Media Contact: Amy Haran

Executive Vice President of Communications

(801) 954-7641

media(at)us.usana(dot)com

SOURCE USANA