USANA Athlete Natalie Spooner Wins Inaugural PWHL MVP Award

PWHL Toronto forward also led the league in goals

SALT LAKE CITY, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- USANA would like to congratulate one of their sponsored athletes, Natalie Spooner on her Most Valuable Player award from the Professional Women's Hockey League. Natalie is the first ever Billie Jean King MVP winner for the league in its inaugural season. Natalie was also awarded for being the best forward and led the league with 20 goals and 27 points in 24 games during the regular season for her PWHL Toronto team.

To learn more about USANA, please visit USANA.com.

"I am so grateful for USANA's support throughout my hockey career," said Spooner. "From our fight for a professional league to now being able to play in the PWHL, USANA has been with me every step of the way. My USANA vitamins have helped keep me going with my busy schedule as a professional hockey player and a mother."

Natalie has been a USANA-sponsored athlete since 2017 and was the first player ever to play for the Canadian national under-18, under-22, and senior teams. She represented her home country of Canada on the gold-medal winning women's hockey team in both the 2014 and 2022 Winter Olympics.

"We are so proud of Natalie and all her accomplishments throughout her career," said Brent Neidig, USANA's chief commercial officer. "Natalie has been a part of our athlete program for 7 years and has been a great ambassador for the company and her sport. On behalf of USANA, I want to congratulate Natalie on her MVP award and wish her continued success on the ice."

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers with quality nutritional and lifestyle products. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Media Contact:

(801) 954-7645

media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA