There were about 333,000 job openings in the construction industry as of the end of September, and according to the NAHB, availability of land for building is at multi-decade lows. As well, construction costs jumped a record +12.3% year-on-year in October, according to the latest producer price data.

October starts of single-family housing, the largest share of the market and construction method which uses the most wood, was 1.039 million annualized, an almost -4% drop compared to September, when it was 1.081 million. Single-family permits, however, rose by +2.7% above September, to 1.069 million units from 1.041 million units.

Over the first 10 months of 2021 there were permits issued for 1.439 million residential units, an increase of +20% from 1.199 million at the same point in 2020. Single-family permits, meanwhile, improved +17.3 percent year-over-year to 949,400 units.

Benchmark Softwood Lumber Prices November & US Housing Starts October: 2021

Looking at lumber prices, cresting just above levels for the same week last year, for the week ending November 12, 2021 the price of Western S-P-F 2x4 #2&Btr KD (RL) remained flat compared to the previous week, at US$620 mfbm. That week's price is up by +$11, or +2%, from one month ago when it was $609.

The Census housing report also showed the number of homes under construction but not yet completed rose to 1.45 million, the highest since 1974. The number of houses that remain under construction exceeded the number of those completed for the fifth straight month and by the most on record as delays persist.

Starts have declined from the 1.725 million unit-pace scaled in March, which was more than a 14-1/2-year high. Still, home building remains underpinned by a severe shortage of previously owned homes on the market, which has resulted in record house price increases.

Benchmark Softwood Lumber Commodity Western Spruce-Pine-Fir Price: October 2021

US Housing 1-Unit Starts & Permits October and Benchmark Softwood Lumber Prices November: 2021

When compared to the same week last year, when it was US$590 mfbm, for the week ending November 12, 2021 the price of Western S-P-F 2x4 #2&Btr KD (RL) was up by +$30, or +5%.

Compared to two years' ago when it was $396, that week's price was up by +$224, or +57%.

Madison's Benchmark Top-Six Softwood Lumber and Panel Prices: Historical Perspective

