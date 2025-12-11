This month is no different, so let's dive into the data:

US log exports to China plummeted -95% in January to August, to US$7 million, from US$132 million for the same time in 2024. That to Japan increased +5%, to US$150 million for the first eight months of 2025, from US$143 million last year.

Lumber exports from USA to the world fell -9% year-to-date, from US$633 million in 2024 to US$577 million this year . Exports to Canada, China, and Japan all fell, by -30%, -44%, and -30% respectively.

Exports to Canada, China, and Japan all fell, by -30%, -44%, and -30% respectively. US lumber imports from the world increased by +3.4%, for January to August this year compared to the same time in 2024, lead by Europe which was up +15%, to US$833 million, from US$723 million for the first eight months of last year. That from Canada dropped -1.2%, to US$3,425 million, from US$3,467 million in 2024.

Total log exports from USA to the world were US$347 million for the first eight months of 2025, compared to US$474 million last year. US lumber exports to Canada were US$95 million for January to August this year, compared to US$137 million in 2024.

US lumber imports from Chile increased +30.4% year-to-date, from US$117 million in 2024 to US$153 million this year.

The changes to trade flows between USA and other countries, specifically with China and Canada, are starkly visible in the attached graphs.

Due to the two-month US government shutdown, there is a big delay in the usual monthly data releases. Canada is holding back respective data updates to match release dates with the US. In the coming week these will all become available; Madison's will then provide the very latest information and facts.

In the week ending December 05, 2025 the price of benchmark construction framing dimension softwood lumber commodity Western Spruce-Pine-Fir 2x4 #2&Btr KD (RL) was US$380 mfbm, which was down -$10, or -3%, from the previous week when it was $390, said weekly forest products industry price guide newsletter Madison's Lumber Reporter. That week's price was down -$25, or -6%, from one month ago when it was $405.

Compared to the same week last year, when it was US$460 mfbm, that price was down -$70, or -15%. Compared to two years ago when it was $404, that week's price was down -$14, or -3%.

For its part, in the week ending December 05, 2025 the price of Southern Yellow Pine – East Side 2x4 #2&Btr KD (RL) was US$350 mfbm, which was flat from the previous week, said Madison's Lumber Reporter. That week's price was down -$4, or -1%, from one month ago when it was $354.

Compared to the same week last year, when it was US$435 mfbm, that price was down -$85, or -20%. Compared to two years ago when it was $405, that week's price was down -$55, or -14%.

