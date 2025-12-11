This month is no different, so let's dive into the data:

Canadian log exports to Japan tanked by -41% in January to August, to C$53 million, from C$90 million for the same time in 2024. That to USA increased +57%, to C$55 million for the first eight months of 2025, from C$35 million last year.

Lumber exports from Canada to the world rose +1.6% year-to-date, from C$5,900 million in 2024 to C$5,993 million this year . While exports to China and Japan fell, by -4% and -12.4% respectively, that to USA grew by +1.8%.

While exports to China and Japan fell, by -4% and -12.4% respectively, that to USA grew by +1.8%. While lumber manufacturing volumes in Canada fell almost -$4% for January to August this year compared to the same time in 2024, lumber sales values rose by almost the same amount; up +3.9%. This indicates that lumber prices, in general, where a little bit higher in 2025 compared to last year.

Total log exports from Canada to the world for January to August this year were C$249, compared to C$293 million for the same time in 2024. Canadian lumber exports to USA for the first eight months of 2025 were C$5,150 million, compared to C$5,060 million in 2024.

This indicates market conditions for both forest products and manufactured lumber are – in general – somewhat stable this year compared to 2025.

Shrewd investors know that construction framing softwood lumber prices are a good leading indicator for US housing activity, including home building and home sales.

Due to the two-month US government shutdown, there is a big delay in the usual monthly data releases. Canada is holding back respective data updates to match release dates with the US. In the coming week these will all become available; Madison's will then provide the very latest information and facts.

In the week ending December 05, 2025 the price of benchmark construction framing dimension softwood lumber commodity Western Spruce-Pine-Fir 2x4 #2&Btr KD (RL) was US$380 mfbm, which was down -$10, or -3%, from the previous week when it was $390, said weekly forest products industry price guide newsletter Madison's Lumber Reporter. That week's price was down -$25, or -6%, from one month ago when it was $405.

Compared to the same week last year, when it was US$460 mfbm, that price was down -$70, or -15%. Compared to two years ago when it was $404, that week's price was down -$14, or -3%.

For its part, in the week ending December 05, 2025 the price of Southern Yellow Pine – East Side 2x4 #2&Btr KD (RL) was US$350 mfbm, which was flat from the previous week, said Madison's Lumber Reporter. That week's price was down -$4, or -1%, from one month ago when it was $354.

Compared to the same week last year, when it was US$435 mfbm, that price was down -$85, or -20%. Compared to two years ago when it was $405, that week's price was down -$55, or -14%.

