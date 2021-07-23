June starts of single-family housing, the largest share of the market and construction method which uses the most wood, was 1.16 million annualized, a +23% improvement compared to June 2020, when it was 891,000.

Slowing down from the previous month but improving markedly over one-year-ago, single-family permits were at 1.1 million units, a +32% improvement compared to June 2020 when it was 840,000 units.

Benchmark Softwood Lumber Prices July & US Housing Starts June: 2021

As for the lumber market, following a brief lull at a level US$760 mfbm for two weeks, in the week ending July 16, 2021 the wholesaler price of benchmark softwood lumber commodity item Western S-P-F KD 2x4 #2&Btr dropped significantly. That week's price of US$555 mfbm is down by -$205, or -27%, from the previous week, and is down by -$651, or -54%, from one month ago when it was $1,206.

When compared to the same week last year, when it was $554, that week's price is up by +$1, or (0%).

Benchmark Softwood Lumber Commodity Western Spruce-Pine-Fir Price: July 2021

Compared to the price two years ago, when it was US$368 mfbm, for the week ending July 16, 2021, the price of Western S-P-F KD 2x4 was up by +$187, or +51%.

US Housing 1-Unit Starts & Permits June and Benchmark Softwood Lumber Prices July: 2021

The latest data from the Western Wood Products Association shows that Canadian and US softwood lumber production and sawmill capacity utilization rates for April continued gains seen in March. US sawmill production as a per cent of practical capacity for the first four months of this year improved to 88%, compared to the same time in 2020 when it was 83%, said the Western Wood Products Association's monthly Lumber Track.

Bouncing back closer to normal historical levels, Canadian sawmill production as a per cent of practical capacity rose yet more in January to April 2021, to 84% compared to one year ago when it was a tragic 72%.

Madison's Benchmark Top-Six Softwood Lumber and Panel Prices: Historical Perspective

