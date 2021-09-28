US Housing Starts August and Softwood Lumber Prices September: 2021

August starts of single-family housing, the largest share of the market and construction method which uses the most wood, was 1.076 million annualized, a -2.8% drop compared to July, when it was 1.107 million.

STAY AHEAD of US housing data by getting access to Madison's softwood lumber prices, released every Friday since 1952.

Once again single-family permits were almost flat, at 1.054 million units, +0.6% above July when it was 1.048 million units.

Shrewd investors know that construction framing softwood lumber prices are a good leading indicator for US housing activity, including home building and home sales. Don't miss out, get lumber price data updates directly to your desktop every Friday morning.

Benchmark Softwood Lumber Prices September & US Housing Starts August: 2021

Looking at lumber prices, after rising incrementally since Labour Day, for the week of September 17, 2021 the price of Western S-P-F 2x4 #2&Btr KD (RL) remained flat at US$480 mfbm. That week's price was up by +$33, or +7%, from one month ago when it was $447.

Benchmark Softwood Lumber Commodity Western Spruce-Pine-Fir Price: September 2021

STAY AHEAD of US housing price data by getting access to softwood lumber prices. Released every Friday for that week, since 1952 Madison's Lumber Prices is used by the forest products industry as a price guide for North American construction framing dimension softwood lumber. These are, of course, the inputs into US and Canadian home building materials.

* Madison's Lumber Prices, weekly, are a good forecast indicator of US home builder's current lumber buying activity ——> DETAILS

US Housing 1-Unit Starts & Permits August and Benchmark Softwood Lumber Prices September: 2021

When compared to the same week last year, of $960, the price of Western S-P-F 2x4 for the week of September 17, 2021 was down by -$480, or -50%. Compared to two years' ago when it was $382, that week's price was up by +$98, or +26%.

Madison's Benchmark Top-Six Softwood Lumber and Panel Prices: Historical Perspective

To subscribe to Madison's Lumber Reporter, simply fill out an order form here: https://madisonsreport.com/subscribe/

Established in 1952, Madison's Lumber Prices is your premiere source for North American softwood lumber news, prices, industry insight, and industry contacts. The weekly Madison's Lumber Reporter publishes current Canadian and US construction framing dimension lumber and panel wholesaler pricing information 50 weeks a year and access to historical pricing as well.

Madison's offers a variety of products to meet your information needs regarding the North American forest products industry including:

Madison's Lumber Prices: https://madisonsreport.com/products/madisons-reporter/

Madison's Heating Wood Pellet Prices: https://madisonsreport.com/products/madisons-north-american-heating-wood-pellet-price-report/

Madison's British Columbia Coast Log Prices: https://madisonsreport.com/bc-coastal-log-prices/

Madison's Forest Pulse: https://madisonsreport.com/products/forest-pulse/

Madison's Canadian Sawmill Listings: https://madisonsreport.com/products/madisons-directory/

SOURCE Madison's Lumber Reporter

For further information: Keta Kosman, Publisher, Madison's Lumber Reporter, est. 1952, Vancouver, BC, Canada, www.madisonsreport.com, 604 319-2266