After slowing down in the summer, sales of new US single-family homes rocketed up by an astonishing +14%, while the median price of newly built houses increased by even more, compared to the previous month. There were 800,000 new US homes sold in September, which is up +14% from a significantly downwardly-corrected 702,000 in August, and is down -18% from 971,000 in September 2020.

Lumber price data is released weekly for that week, housing activity data is released monthly for the previous month.

At the sales pace in September it would take a regular 5.7 months to clear the supply of houses on the market, compared to 6.5 months in August.

The ratio of homes sold in September either still under construction or yet to be built was an astonishing 74%. Houses under construction made up 62.5% of the inventory, with homes yet to be built accounting for about 28%.

Looking at lumber prices, showing surprising strength in ongoing increases when usually lumber prices are dropping, in the week ending October 22, 2021, the price of Western S-P-F 2x4 #2&Btr KD (RL) was US$630 mfbm, which is up by a remarkable +$35, or +6%, from the previous week when it was $595. This price is up by +$142, or +29%, from one month ago when it was $488.

The median sales price shot up to US$408,800, from US$390,000 in August, which is up a remarkable +20%. Prices are now 45.5% above their 2006 peak. Sales continued to be concentrated in the $200,000-$749,000 price range.

House supply has lagged behind demand, as builders are constrained by high lumber prices as well as shortages of other building materials, household appliances, land, and labour.

Builder backlogs of projects awaiting construction remain elevated and indicate residential building will stay firm in coming months and contribute to economic growth.

Unbelievably, after mid-October 2021, lumber prices kept pushing up. When compared to the same week last year, when it was $700, the price of Western S-P-F 2x4 is down by -$70, or -10%. Compared to two years' ago when it was $378, this price is up by +$252, or +67%.

SOURCE Madison's Lumber Reporter

For further information: Keta Kosman, Publisher, Madison's Lumber Reporter, est. 1952, Vancouver, BC, Canada, www.madisonsreport.com, 604 319-2266