Continuing drops seen in May, sales of new US single-family homes fell in June as the median price of newly built houses softened somewhat but remained high compared to previous months and compared to one year ago. There were 676,000 new homes on the market in June, down -6.6% from 724,000 in May. At the sales pace in June, it would take a healthy 6.3 months to clear the supply of houses on the market, up from 5.1 months in May and from 4.6 months in April.

Encouraging US single-family construction activity kept momentum going for lumber sales, even as volumes were dropping.

After reaching a record a record US$374,400 in May, the median sales price moderated down to US$361,800. House supply has lagged behind demand, as builders are constrained by high lumber prices as well as shortages of other building materials, household appliances, land, and labour. The ratio of homes sold in July either still under construction or yet to be built was 77%, up from an incredible 76% in June.

Benchmark Softwood Lumber Prices JULY & US NEW Home Sales JUNE: 2021

As for the lumber market, the latest construction framing dimension softwood lumber and panel price movement downward has been enough to motivate previously reluctant customers to start making purchases again. Other circumstances, like wildfires and extreme heat in the usual timber supply areas, are adding uncertainty to how the rest of 2021 summer is going to go.

After touching exactly the price of one year ago, in the week ending July 23, 2021 the wholesaler price of benchmark softwood lumber commodity item Western S-P-F KD 2×4 #2&Btr fell yet more. That week's price of US$500 mfbm is down by -$55, or -10%, from the previous week when it was $555, and is down by -$706, or -59%, from one month ago when it was $1,206.

When compared to the same week last year, when it was $590, that week's price of benchmark softwood lumber commodity item Western S-P-F KD 2×4 #2&Btr is down by -$90, or -15%.

Compared to two years' ago when it was $352, the price is up by +$148, or +42%.

* Madison's Lumber Prices, weekly, are a good forecast indicator of US home builder's current lumber buying activity ——> DETAILS

Madison's Benchmark Top-Six Softwood Lumber and Panel Prices: Monthly Averages

Encouraging US single-family construction activity kept momentum going for lumber sales, even as sales volumes were dropping. It seemed like the market could turn on a dime. The appetite for wood remains strong, it's just that customers have collectively balked at those unprecedented high prices of two months ago. Are price levels approaching the bottom, prompting many to pull the trigger and make the purchases they have been holding off on, preferring to wait is prices will drop further?

Only the next week or two will tell.

US Median New House Prices JUNE & Benchmark Softwood Lumber Prices JULY: 2021

Builder backlogs of projects awaiting construction remain elevated and indicate residential building will stay firm in coming months and contribute to economic growth.

Benchmark Dimension Softwood Lumber Prices: JULY 2021

STAY AHEAD of US housing price data by getting access to softwood lumber prices. Released every Friday for that week, since 1952 Madison's Lumber Prices is used by the forest products industry as a price guide for North American construction framing dimension softwood lumber. These are, of course, the inputs into US and Canadian home building materials.

Shrewd investors know that construction framing softwood lumber prices are a good leading indicator for US housing activity, including home building and home sales. Don't miss out, get lumber price data updates directly to your desktop every Friday morning:

To subscribe, simply fill out an order form here: https://madisonsreport.com/subscribe/

Established in 1952, Madison's Lumber Prices is your premiere source for North American softwood lumber news, prices, industry insight, and industry contacts. The weekly Madison's Lumber Reporter publishes current Canadian and US construction framing dimension lumber and panel wholesaler pricing information 50 weeks a year and access to historical pricing as well.

Madison's offers a variety of products to meet your information needs regarding the North American forest products industry including:

Madison's Lumber Prices: https://madisonsreport.com/products/madisons-reporter/

Madison's Heating Wood Pellet Prices: https://madisonsreport.com/products/madisons-north-american-heating-wood-pellet-price-report/

Madison's British Columbia Coast Log Prices: https://madisonsreport.com/bc-coastal-log-prices/

Madison's Forest Pulse: https://madisonsreport.com/products/forest-pulse/

Madison's Canadian Sawmill Listings: https://madisonsreport.com/products/madisons-directory/

SOURCE Madison's Lumber Reporter

For further information: Keta Kosman, Publisher, Madison's Lumber Reporter, est. 1952, Vancouver, BC, Canada, www.madisonsreport.com, 604 319-2266