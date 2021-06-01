Urgo Hotels Canada Announces Major Expansion

Serge Primeau nominated Managing Partner and President

QUÉBEC, June 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Urgo Hotels Canada (UHC), the Canadian business unit of Urgo Hotels & Resorts, today announced a major expansion project. The hotel's current pipeline is extensive and includes the opening of six hotels in the province of Quebec in 2021 alone, bringing the company's portfolio, along with other projects under development, close to 20 Canadian hotels under contract by the end of 2021 with over 2600 rooms.

Several hotel openings this summer

The first new hotel is already open for business, with the fully renovated Delta Mont-Sainte-Anne, Resort and Conference Center, a 211 rooms and suites located at the base of Mont-Sainte-Anne ski and mountain biking resort, with outdoor activities year-round and located just east of Québec City.

In June, UHC will open Montreal's newest lifestyle luxury hotel, the 193-room Humaniti Hotel as part of Marriott Autograph Collection. Shortly following in the same month, a 290-room combination of Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites Midtown on Decarie Boulevard will open, paving the way for a new destination in Montreal situated in a vibrant, fast-growing neighbourhood.

The busy summer will wrap up with the addition of another Hilton combo, Hampton Inn and Suites and Homewood Suites, of 270 rooms in downtown Montreal as part of its strategic alliance with SPBL Hotels.

Nomination as managing partner and president

UHC also announced that Serge Primeau has been nominated as its Managing Partner and President to continue to support the company's rapid growth in the hotel management sector across Canada. Mr. Primeau has over 25 years of experience with UHC and is committed to driving the company's vision as being an innovative hotel management business that is committed to the utmost customer and employee satisfaction.

"I am immensely proud of our team accomplishment as well as the successful completion of our summer 2021 expansion projects," explained Mr. Primeau. "The fact UHC is opening brand-new hotels amidst a pandemic is a testament to both our organization's North American reputation for performance as well as our confidence for the coming years."

Originally founded in 1995, UHC is carrying out a very dynamic growth plan to become the country's leading hotel management company from coast to coast. These hotel openings are just the start of a roadmap to add even more hotels in several provinces in the upcoming months and years.

"Our strategy remains unwavering: to stimulate local Canadian economies thanks to the global hotel brands we manage," Mr. Primeau added. "Over the years, the team has grown together—and will continue to grow together leveraging what makes UHC one of the best in the industry: our vision of hotel management leadership and proximity to our clientele. The future of UHC looks very bright indeed."

