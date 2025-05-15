MONTREAL, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Knightstone Hotel Group and Urgo Hotels Canada are proud to announce the official opening of the AC Hotel Old Montreal, a sophisticated property where European elegance meets the rich heritage of Old Montreal.

Nestled in one of Canada's most iconic and historic neighborhoods, this new address invites travelers to enjoy a unique experience combining contemporary comfort with timeless charm. Just steps from the Notre-Dame Basilica, Place d'Armes, and the Saint Lawrence River, AC Hotel Old Montreal boasts a prime location that reflects the city's vibrant cultural soul.

The hotel proudly joins Marriott International's global portfolio under the AC Hotels brand, allowing Marriott Bonvoy® members to earn and redeem points while enjoying refined service and world-class hospitality. This strategic partnership further positions the property as a must-visit destination for modern travelers, whether on business or urban getaways.

A Blend of Modern Design and Historic Charm

With 124 spacious rooms and suites, the hotel embodies AC Hotels' philosophy: sleek design, harmonious lines, and a refined ambiance crafted for today's traveler. Spanish inspiration flows through every space, where minimalism blends with noble materials and upscale amenities. Guests are welcomed into a soothing and elegant atmosphere from the moment they arrive. In a nod to the brand's Mediterranean heritage, lavender features prominently in the sensory experience of the guest rooms.

Gastronomy is infused with Spanish flair. Breakfast features the signature Cazuela — a savory mix of eggs, prosciutto, and Manchego cheese. At the bar, guests will find signature tapas like Marcona almonds and Spanish tortilla. Each bite offers a taste of the Mediterranean, complemented by a carefully curated wine list and artisanal cocktails.

"We want every dish to evoke the true essence of the Mediterranean — in a spirit of simplicity and conviviality," says Marc Casolino, Executive Chef of the AC Old Montreal Restaurant & Bar, and also at the helm of Italian restaurant Il Soffio. "Our menu draws on the authenticity of Spanish flavors while adding a modern, local twist."

Modern Amenities, Thoughtful Services

Designed for comfort, rooms include luxury bedding, Nespresso machines, spa-style bathrooms, and even private terraces in select categories. All rooms come equipped with a sofa bed or futon.

Additional hotel features include:

24/7 indoor parking

Electric vehicle charging stations

24-hour market

Gym with state-of-the-art equipment

4,000 sq. ft. of elegant event space, including 5 adaptable meeting rooms

Just steps from the metro, cruise terminal, and Palais des Congrès, AC Hotel Old Montreal offers prime access to art galleries, renowned restaurants, local boutiques, and architectural treasures. It is the perfect destination for those looking to explore the cobblestone streets and soak in the area's one-of-a-kind atmosphere.

Whether for business, leisure, or a seamless blend of both, AC Hotel Old Montreal promises an unforgettable experience — where every detail is crafted with care and simplicity, in the inspiring and unique atmosphere of Old Montreal.

About AC Hotel Old Montreal

AC Hotel Old Montreal redefines the urban hotel experience in the city. True to the AC Hotels brand DNA, the property delivers hospitality that combines style, simplicity, and efficiency in a setting that celebrates both local history and European design. Managed with passion and attention to detail, the hotel aims to become a hub for travelers seeking authenticity, elegance, and discovery.

About Knightstone Hotel Group

Knightstone Hotel Group, a Division of Knightstone Capital Management Inc., is a Toronto-based real estate development firm specializing in the creation and management of diverse investment properties. Since its founding in 2001, Knightstone has developed and overseen more than $1.5 billion in projects across academic, hospitality, commercial, and residential sectors. The company is renowned for its innovative, community-focused developments, including student residences created in partnership with leading Canadian institutions, as well as boutique hotels and mixed-use condominiums. Knightstone's mission is to design spaces where people can live, learn, and connect, while enriching the communities it serves.

About Urgo Hotels & Resorts Canada

Urgo Hotels & Resorts Canada is a hotel management and development company that has earned a strong foothold in the Canadian hospitality industry. With over four decades of experience, the Urgo team has built a solid reputation in hotel management, acquisitions, development, and design. In 2022, Urgo Hotels & Resorts Canada merged with Hersha Hospitality Management (HHM), significantly expanding its footprint to over 243 hotels in North America, including 17 in Canada.

