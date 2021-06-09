Urgo Hotels & Resorts Canada and Devmont Construction Announce First Dual-Branded Hilton Property in Québec, set to Open in Montréal in June 2021

QUÉBEC, June 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Urgo Hotels & Resorts Canada and Devmont Construction are thrilled to announce the first dual-branded Hilton property in Québec, opened on June 7, 2021. It includes Homewood Suites® by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn brands to offer guests the best of both worlds in terms of leisure and business travel. For its grand opening, several exclusive packages and promotions are available. The first is that guests are invited to reserve before June 13, 2021, and benefit from a night's stay for only $99, with free parking. The Hilton property is also offering two Hilton Honors promotions that are valid until November 7, 2021. Hilton Garden Inn is offering 1000 points per stay. Homewood Suites® by Hilton is offering 5000 points for a minimum three night's stay.

A stunning Hilton concept in a vibrant new sector in Montréal

The unique, custom-built hotel is located in midtown Montréal, in the booming new Westbury neighbourhood that is only steps from exceptional dining, retail and major city landmarks. The property offers direct access to major highways and the Montréal subway; it is only a short 10 km from the downtown core and 11 km from the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. It is also surrounded by lush green spaces for outdoor fun and relaxation.

A one-of-a-kind hotel experience located in the Westbury Montréal community

The dual-branded hotel offers guests the best of both worlds. Leisure and business travellers alike will enjoy the spacious, contemporary 157 rooms at Hilton Garden Inn. Travellers visiting Montréal for extended stays will love one of the 133 enhanced studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites at Homewood Suites, featuring fully equipped kitchens, oversized bathrooms for maximum comfort, and large living areas. The top floor of the building features premium guestrooms and suites, offering floor-to-ceiling windows with spectacular city views. Every little architectural detail was taken into account to create an unforgettable experience.

Guests staying at Homewood Suites can start their day with a complimentary hot and cold buffet breakfast or special menu options. An evening social hour is offered three days per week, featuring light food options and cocktails.

In addition, guests staying at either brand will enjoy a multitude of convenient amenities under one roof—and accessible via a lavish lobby designed to make guests feel right at home. The pet-friendly property offers an indoor heated pool, state-of-the-art fitness centre, 24hr Grab & Go Market, business centre and indoor parking. Guests can take advantage of the complimentary Wi-Fi, 55" TVs in all rooms and suites, contactless digital check-in/out, room service and Hilton's Connected Room platform, which allows them to control the in-room lighting and TV directly from their smartphones. As part of Hilton's ongoing commitment to provide a clean and carefree stay, the hotel has implemented all aspects of Hilton's CleanStay program.

A new destination for events

The property also features the Westbury Ballroom, located on the 2nd floor of the hotel, ideal for social events, weddings, meetings and corporate events. A spectacular grand staircase leads guests from the hotel lobby to the mezzanine level, and into a refined pre-function space adorned with exquisite design elements. The 5,000 sq. ft. contemporary multi-function ballroom features 16-foot windows flooded with natural light. A 1,800 sq. ft. outdoor heated terrace adjacent to the ballroom has retractable glass doors and a pergola, beautifully complimenting the ballroom and offering additional value to guests booking the space. The ballroom also offers modern AV capabilities. For those looking to book smaller spaces, a 800 sq. ft. meeting room and small boardroom will also feature floor-to-ceiling windows and natural lighting, perfect for smaller functions.

The hotel has teamed up with Brera Catering, a renowned and distinguished Montréal catering company, known for superior service and authentic food selections. Brera oversees the food and beverage operations for all types of events. Brera's expertise to provide exceptional staff and service will complement the distinguished style of the Westbury Ballroom, and delight guests with a refined and enjoyable experience.

"Our hotel complex is situated in the perfect neighbourhood to experience Montréal's true business, entertainment, and dining vibe," explained Pino Nicosia, Director of Sales and Marketing. "We will become the much-sought-after destination for the ultimate guest experience—immersed in the level of service Montréal is renowned for."

A major hotel and retail project to boost the local economy

Montréal-based owners Joe & Sam Scalia of Devmont Construction partnered with Architex Group on the world-class architectural design of the property. Inside the hotel, two design firms—Blazysgerard and Atelier Zebulon Perron—provided their unique talent and experience in designing the interior. The building exterior evokes the work of Montréal artist Carmelo Blandino. Blandino's work will be represented in the phenomenal floral images that will cascade on both sides of the exterior.

The hotel management company, Urgo Hotels & Resorts Canada, has the privilege of overseeing the day-to-day management and operations of the property.

The entire dual-branded project represents an investment of over $70 million and has created hundreds of direct jobs.

About Urgo Hotels Canada

Urgo Hotels Canada has been actively involved in the development and management of hotels in Canada since 1995. The company is a leader in the development of a number of hotel banners nationwide. It currently owns and/or manages sixteen (16) properties in Canada with several additional properties under development. Experiencing rapid growth, the company aims to double its Canadian portfolio over the next few years.

