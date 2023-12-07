Urgent Need for Toy Donations as Demand for Christmas Assistance Increases

SAINT JOHN, NB, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army urgently needs donations of new unwrapped toys and gifts to help struggling families experience a brighter Christmas this year.

"Our goal is to provide families in need with toys so that when Christmas morning comes, every child will know the joy of finding presents under the tree," says Lieutenant Janice Brinson, corps officer Saint John.

With the ever-increasing cost of living, The Salvation Army is seeing an even greater demand for its Christmas assistance program. "We will need help from our community to satisfy the demand this year. Especially for toys for children between the ages of 10 to 13 years old," shares Brinson.

The Salvation Army is hopeful that Saint John community members will respond to this shortage again by picking up a new, unwrapped toy and dropping it off at The Salvation Army, 36 Waterloo St., Saint John, NB.

"The Salvation Army wants to encourage local organizations and businesses to be part of bringing the magic of Christmas alive for families in need," says Major Jamie Locke, divisional secretary for public relations. "We encourage you to run a small toy drive in your office or among your friends and drop off the proceeds to your local Salvation Army branch."

When you support The Salvation Army, you are giving hope to thousands of people in need across the Maritimes and ensuring that the joy of Christmas is possible for families struggling under the increased financial burden of the holiday season.

Join the Army of Givers and give back to your community today by dropping your donations off at 36 Waterloo St., Saint John, NB. Every generous contribution gives hope to a family or individual in need.

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management.

