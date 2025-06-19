The Salvation Army Welcomes Territorial Leaders to Charlottetown

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army is proud to welcome Commissioners Lee and Debbie Graves, territorial leaders for the Canada and Bermuda Territory, to Charlottetown on Wednesday, June 25.

The Graves, along with Lt. Cols. John and Brenda Murray are visiting as part of a Maritime tour. This marks the first official visit from The Salvation Army's territorial leadership to the island in 15 years.

The Salvation Army in Charlottetown, PEI (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Maritime Division)

To mark the occasion, The Salvation Army will host an open house and barbecue beginning at 6:30 p.m., with an opportunity for the public and media to meet national and local leaders, tour the facility and learn about the organization's services. Vegan and gluten-free options will be available.

This visit comes as The Salvation Army nears its 140th year of service on Prince Edward Island.

Event details:

What: Territorial leaders visit and community open house

Where: The Salvation Army Charlottetown Community Church, 158 Fitzroy St., Charlottetown, P.E.I.

When: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Time: Open house and barbecue begin at 6:30 p.m.

Who: Commissioners Lee and Debbie Graves, Lt. Cols. John and Brenda Murray, local officers and staff

SOURCE The Salvation Army Maritime Division

For more information, contact: Lieutenants John and Beverly Burton,Corps Officers, Phone: 902-892-2281, Email: [email protected] or [email protected]