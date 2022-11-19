Urgences-santé personnel mobilize for Santa Claus parade

Paramedic teams transported some 50 young patients from children's hospitals across Montréal

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, employees of Corporation d'urgences-santé joined forces to help young patients of Montréal's children's hospitals enjoy some Christmas magic. As in previous years, including the first mobilization in 1996, the children gathered in Phillips Square with family members and representatives of Urgences-santé's honour guard. Alongside the paramedics, the young patients were also joined by pre-hospital emergency care students, who came out in large numbers.

"After two years away, our event has come back strong! It's an unforgettable experience, especially for some of the young patients who rarely leave the hospital. It gives meaning to what we do every day. It is a tradition that inspires us and that we hope to keep going for a long time to come," said François Charpentier, President and CEO of the corporation.

Highlights

175 pre-hospital emergency care employees and students volunteered their time.

volunteered their time. Some 50 children attended the 70th annual Santa Claus parade.

attended the 70th annual Santa Claus parade. 5 partner hospitals participated in the event.

120 family members accompanied the children.

1,000 children have experienced the magic of the Holidays in this way since 1996.

Bringing joy to children's hearts

"For the 24th year, Urgences-santé employees have brought joy to the hearts of young patients. It is very moving to see the wonder on the children's faces when they see Santa Claus and to receive the families' appreciation," said Mr. Charpentier.

A partnership for children

This event was organized in partnership with Montréal centre-ville, the Santa Claus parade promoter, as well as the Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine, Montreal Children's Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, Marie Enfant Rehabilitation Centre and Le Phare Enfants et Familles. The vital support of Montréal hospital staff also deserves recognition.

About Corporation d'urgences-santé

Corporation d'urgences-santé, operating under the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, is the largest ambulance service organization in Québec. It employs some 1,700 people, including more than 1,100 paramedics and 110 emergency medical dispatchers, who serve residents of Montréal and Laval (2.5 million people).

