The ambulance service organization releases its statistics for the past year.

MONTREAL, March 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its second year, Corporation d'urgences-santé is presenting the highlights of the past 12 months, during which the organization has been on the front lines of the health crisis.

Corporation d'urgences-santé had to adapt quickly to the changes brought about by the pandemic to continue with its primary mission. "As an organization working in the pre-hospital sector, it was our duty to be there for the people of Montreal and Laval, ground zero for the pandemic in Quebec. To this end, we needed well-informed emergency medical dispatchers, safe and healthy paramedics, disinfected ambulances and adequate equipment in sufficient quantities," said Yvan Gendron, acting President and CEO of Corporation d'urgences-santé.

He also underscored the staff's commitment: "From the onset of the pandemic, employees have shown their willingness to continue providing the best possible services to the public and have devoted themselves to patients, vulnerable people and those affected by this virus, and for that, they have my deepest gratitude," added the acting President and CEO.

Stark figures

In the past year, emergency medical dispatchers responded to over 30,000 COVID-19-related calls, and paramedics have transported more than 25,800 citizens suspected of having COVID-19.

"At the height of the crisis, in April and May 2020, over 50% of transits were related to COVID-19. At times, we recorded nearly 200 transits a day for people potentially infected with COVID-19," said Mr. Gendron.

In a pandemic setting, ambulances must be disinfected even more carefully so as not to become a transmission vector. Over the past year, the Corporation's employees have cleaned and readied vehicles nearly 85,000 times, a key task to help preserve the health of employees and the public.

Over 11,000 screenings completed

In addition to its primary mission, Urgences-santé has lent a hand to the health network. Since October 6, 2020, Urgences-santé paramedics have conducted more than 11,300 screenings in the five Integrated University Health and Social Services Centres (CIUSSS) and the Integrated Health and Social Services Centres (CISSS) of each territory served. "It's important for the Corporation to support its partners in the health care system, because only together can we overcome the pandemic," added Mr. Gendron.

About Corporation d'urgences-santé

Corporation d'urgences-santé, which reports to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, is the largest ambulance service organization in Quebec. It employs over 1,500 people, including more than 1,000 paramedics and 110 emergency medical dispatchers, who serve the populations of Montréal and Laval (2.5 million people).

